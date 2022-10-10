Environmentalists fear India's 'Silicon Valley' on verge of becoming lung disease capital

By: MK Ashoka

Bengaluru, known as the "Silicon Valley of India", is still appreciated for its green cover, and many people still do not know that once it used to be an "air-conditioned city" due to the cool temperature throughout the year. But environmentalists fear that the much-sought-after city is now facing a grave danger owing to the quality of the air.

Experts opine that monitoring of air quality in Bengaluru is not being done appropriately. They explained that in the last five years, 25,000 to 30,000 trees have been cut in Bengaluru. Hence, the greenery which would remove the hazardous elements is lost.

Talking to IANS, environmentalist and former bureaucrat, A.N. Yallappa Reddy, explained that the air quality of Bengaluru is one of the worst.

"About 60 to 70 percent of kids have lung-related issues. They are given steroids which will make them more prone to diseases like diabetes and obesity. No one is bothered about these developments. It is also not in the agenda of the government and concern is also not seen," he said.

Prakruthi Prasanna, who runs Sustainable Environment Development Trust (SEDT), which planted 16 lakh plants in Bengaluru, also told IANS that the quality of air in Bengaluru is not at all good.

"New Delhi emits 14,000 tons and Hyderabad records emission of 2,400 tons of Co2 per day. Thanks to the greenery left in Bengaluru in the form of the Cubbon Park, the Lal Bagh botanical gardens. It is 1,400 tons per day in Bengaluru," he stated.

"There is a plan to give readings of air conditions at every traffic signal in Bengaluru. The indicators are being installed. People would come to know the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide at the junction. An App is being readied in cooperation with the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS). It will give an analysis of the damage the existing air conditions can cause," Prakruthi Prasanna explained.

The sensors have to be adapted to indicators and in two to three months it will be operative if everything turns out as planned, he said.