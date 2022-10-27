On average, Haryana sees 100 stubble fires per day; farmers blame govt

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) data says the state reported 6,987 incidents of farm fires in the Kharif harvesting season of 2021 against 9,898 in 2020, registering a dip of 30 percent in one year.

Farmers in the state, however, are showing the way in stubble management.

Taking the lead, a handful of farmers are opting for traditional manual methods of harvesting that are enabling them to protect the environment by minimizing the burning of crop residue.

This is also helping the farmers earn additional income.

Farmers of several villages in Karnal district are not burning the wheat and paddy stubble. The reason -- they are manually harvesting it and selling it to other farmers for use as fodder.

In this way, each farmer is earning Rs 5,000 per acre from selling paddy straw, say agricultural experts.

Manual harvesting is helping meet the demand for dry fodder.

Since 2020 the state government's scheme "Mera Pani Meri Virasat" is helping to minimize the burning issue. Under the scheme, farmers are provided Rs 7,000 per acre if they diversify more than 50 percent of the land that they use to grow paddy.

While the scheme is aimed at saving water, experts say crop diversification from the rice will help the stubble problem.

Grower Naresh Kainth of Kurukshetra told IANS that the machines provided by the government are not easily available for the management of stubble.

He said: "The farmers are aware of the ill effects of stubble burning. They also fear action for violation. The solution to the problem lies with the government to incentivize small and marginal farmers for hiring or purchasing machines to manage the residue."