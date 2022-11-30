3.6 billion people facing water shortage: WMO

Around 3.6 billion people currently face inadequate access to water at least a month per year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in its State of Global Water Resources 2021 report.

The figure is projected to increase to more than 5 billion by 2050. The report published on Tuesday assesses the effects of climate, environmental and societal change on the Earth's water resources. It aims to support the monitoring and management of global freshwater resources in an era of growing demand and limited supplies, Xinhua news agency reported.