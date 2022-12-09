UPPCB Fines Builder Rs 10 Lakh For Violating GRAP Rules

In view of the increasing pollution, the rules of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 have been implemented and inspections under it are being conducted by the authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Godrej Golf Links builder in Greater Noida for violating GRAP rules.



According to an official from UPPCB, construction was going on at the builder's project in Sector 27 of Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon without an anti-smog gun and with the construction material being stored in the open.



The official added that no water was sprinkled on the dust generated at the under construction project.



The report has been sent to the Greater Noida Authority.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida and Greater Noida has been in the Orange Zone since the last two days. The AQI was recorded within 300 in Greater Noida and 272 in Noida on Friday. (SJ/IANS)