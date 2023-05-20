Nearly 100 wildfires rage in Canadian province, no signs of slowing

Warm temperatures and dry conditions increase the fuel's flammability. But this year, Alberta was subject to both record-breaking heat and below-average rainfall.



"That just exacerbated the whole situation," the BBC quoted Lang as saying.



From the middle of February to mid-May, the majority of central and northern Alberta received 50 per cent less rainfall this year than the typical 90-day average over the same period, she said, and 75-100 per cent less in some parts of the area.



The meteorologist also noted that average temperatures were 3-6 degrees higher than the normal, adding that heat records across Alberta were broken 158 times between May 1-15 alone.



"It's alarming. We've seen similar events, but not this early in the year. The amount of smoke being belched out by these fires is unbelievable. It's covering pretty much all of western Canada. And that has effects on people too."



Mike Flannigan, research chair for predictive services, emergency management and fire service at Thompson Rivers University, said: "My colleagues and I are attributing this largely to human-caused climate change."



"As our climate warms, we can expect to see more fire, more smoke. Not every year, but on average, we are going to see more bad fires." [IANS/NS]