Green hydrogen will cut cost of energy to Rs 6 per unit: Minister

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh, said on Saturday that the cost of round-the-clock renewable energy will fall to just about Rs 6 per unit from Rs 8 per unit at present if green hydrogen is used for storage.

Speaking at the special ministerial session of the Fourth International Conference & Exhibition on Clean Energy here, Singh said that the cost of green hydrogen would be cheapest in India and that it would become a viable energy storage alternative.

“Green hydrogen is cheaper than gas and battery energy storage systems. We have come up with a pilot bid for about 100 MW which we hope will establish the benchmark. Once we are able to use green hydrogen for our energy requirements, all supply chain issues such as availability of lithium-ion batteries will be resolved. We will make green hydrogen and use it as storage,” he said.

“The average price of power in the energy exchange has recently been Rs 8 per unit, so if our cost for round-the-clock renewable energy comes to Rs 6 per unit, we are in business. That is what the future is: Renewables. The future is here, not far away,” the minister remarked.

The theme of the special ministerial session, held on the closing day of the two-day summit, was 'Global Champions for Advancing Clean Energy Innovation & Manufacturing'.

The Minister informed the captains of industry that the basic legal framework for the carbon market has been formulated and that the government is thinking of permitting industry to gain carbon credits for green hydrogen and green ammonia which is exported from India. With this, the industry will have yet another advantage, which will make Indian industry totally competitive, the minister added.