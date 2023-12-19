Fierce storm in Argentina kills 14 people

Fierce storm in Argentina:- At least 14 people were killed after a fierce storm that brought with it heavy rain and winds of 150 km/h, lashed eastern Argentina, authorities said.

The storm first made landfall on December 16 in the port city of of Bahia Blanca, around 570 km (355 miles) south of Buenos Aires, damaging buildings and causing power outages before moving towards the capital city on Sunday, the BBC reported.

According to the authorities, after hitting Bahia Blanca, the storm caused part of the roof of a sports centre to collapse during a roller skating competition, killing 13 people.

An additional 14 people were injured, with some who were trapped beneath the rubble.

An orange weather alert, indicating a threat to life and property, was in force in parts of Buenos Aires province.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in the town of Moreno, a suburb of Bahia Blanca, when she was hit by a falling tree branch.

Also on Sunday, newly-appointed President Javier Milei travelled to Bahia Blanca with several ministers to survey the damage, the BBC reported.

His office said the government was "working together with the provincial and municipal authorities to assist the victims and control the damage".

The storm also led to two deaths in neighbouring Uruguay. IANS/SP