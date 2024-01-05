Salt water intrudes, upends lives in coastal Bangladesh

lives in coastal Bangladesh:- “The salt water has damaged everything,” Saleha Khatun says as she stands in front of her dry, dead farm where she used to grow pumpkin, bitter gourd, okra, spinach, and other vegetables.

Khatun lives in Boishkhali village in Satkhira, a district situated along Bangladesh’s low-lying southwestern coast, where fresh water should be abundant. But these days, she has to buy 30 liters of drinking water a week for about 30 taka (U.S. 35 cents).

“The situation is very tough ... How long can a person survive under these circumstances?” Khatun, 45, says.

She is among residents that BenarNews interviewed during a recent visit to the area, one of the places in this South Asian nation that suffers the most from the ravages of climate change.

The encroachment of seawater – a problem known as salinity intrusion – has killed crops and turned the lives of people in coastal Bangladesh upside down, the villagers say.

Fiercer storms and rising sea levels spawned by climate change have eroded wetlands and underground sources of fresh water, such as aquifers, causing salt water to seep in, researchers say. In turn, this threatens the lives of people who rely on the land for their livelihoods.

Over the past 25 years, salinity intrusion in Bangladesh has increased by about 26 percent, with the affected areas along the coast expanding each year, a study published in 2019 by WaterAid showed.