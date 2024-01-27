Navigating climate challenges for year-round crops

Climate Challenges:- Africa produces only about four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but the region — particularly its agriculture sector — bears the brunt of climate change.

In this episode, Ogechi Ekeanyanwu and Titilope Fadare find out how smallholder farmers from Kenya and Nigeria ensure they produce crops all year round amid extreme weather conditions.

Boaz Waswa, a soil fertility specialist at the Alliance of Bioversity International and International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) based in Kenya, shared some climate-smart strategies that farmers can adopt to build resilience.

We also hear from Shalika Vyas, associate fellow in agriculture and climate at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT. She discusses how access to climate finance can assist farmers in adapting and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Africa Science Focus is produced by SciDev.Net and distributed in association with your local radio station. AlphaGalileo/SP