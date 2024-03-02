Repurposing glass waste:- In this episode of Africa Science Focus, our reporter Bunmi Yekini speaks to Hammed Rauf, owner of Hamruf Global Limited, who transforms glass waste into valuable resources.

We also hear from Mufutau Adelotan, a user of the recycled glass, who shares insights on the product’s usefulness.

Glass poses environmental and health risks when not managed properly. Is recycling alone sufficient to mitigate these risks and safeguard the environment and climate? Professor Ilemobayo Oguntimehin, professor of environmental dynamics and management, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, Ondo, Nigeria, sheds light on this.

And Doyinsola Ogunye, climate activist and founder of the Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment, shares her perspective on the recycling. AlphaGalileo/SP