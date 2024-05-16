Florida State faculty to share insights for 2024 hurricane season in virtual media briefing

Hurricane Season:- Florida State University’s internationally recognized experts will provide insight into the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season at a virtual briefing May 16.

For media seeking commentary for hurricane season preview stories, FSU faculty with expertise in forecasting, air/sea interactions, the insurance market, structural and wind engineering, and disaster mitigation will be available to answer questions.

Faculty members participating in the event include Professor of Meteorology and Associate Director of the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies Mark Bourassa, State Climatologist and Associate in Research David Zierden, Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Patricia Born, and Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Newswise/SP