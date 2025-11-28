SC Accepts Centre's Definition of Aravalis—Experts Warn 90% of Hills Excluded, Vulnerable to Exploitation

Environmentalists and conservation planners have raised serious concerns after the Supreme Court, on 21 November 2025, accepted the Environment Ministry’s recommendation for a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills. The SC defined them as landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more above local relief. Though the ruling applies to mining regulation, experts fear the benchmark could influence planning decisions in NCR and beyond.

The NCR master plan for 2041, recently proposed by the BJP government, is still under finalisation, and how Aravallis are categorised will determine the extent of protected Natural Conservation Zones (NCZs). Planners and conservationists warn that applying the height threshold outside the mining context could severely dilute safeguards for ecologically fragile landscapes in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In Haryana, the mining department had already proposed a definition recognising only hills with rocks at least a billion years old and rising 100 metres above surrounding land. If that filter is used, most of the region’s hills would fall outside the definition. Former forest conservator RP Balwan said 95% of the Aravallis in Gurgaon and 90% in Faridabad would not qualify. He warned that the move would allow greater real estate pressure and largely erase scrub hills, grasslands and ridge areas from conservation maps.

The concern has been amplified by a detailed internal assessment of the Forest Survey of India, which found that only 1,048 of 12,081 mapped Aravalli hills above 20 metres reach the 100-metre mark. The FSI stressed that lower hills act as critical wind barriers that slow sand and dust movement from the Thar desert into the Indo Gangetic plains. Losing these natural buffers could worsen already severe air pollution across Delhi NCR.