Street and Digital Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Redefines Aravalli Hills, Sparking Environmental Concern Over North India’s ‘Green Lungs’

The Aravalli also provide habitat for diverse plant and animal species by supporting forests and grasslands and helping regulate local and regional climate. According to local residents, even the lower-elevation areas have supported nearby villages during drought years by retaining rainwater and preventing wells from drying up. The range is often referred to as the “green lungs” of North India due to its role in filtering air pollution, particularly for the Delhi-NCR region.

The ruling, however, has been supported by the central government and authorities, who describe it as a balance between environmental protection and the livelihood needs of communities dependent on legal mining and construction activities. Officials have stated that only about 0.19 percent of the total designated Aravalli range would be used for mining under the new framework. The government has also maintained that no new mining leases will be granted in ecologically sensitive areas, asserting that the ruling does not amount to permitting unchecked mining or development. However, there have been 2,096 cases of illegal mining recorded in the Aravalli Hills across 20 districts of Rajasthan over the last five years, according to a July report.

The decision has intensified political debate in Rajasthan, with opposition parties accusing the government of prioritising commercial interests over environmental concerns. Protests in southern Rajasthan have also been joined by tribal and indigenous communities, given their deep cultural and livelihood connections with the Aravalli. For many residents, the geographical feature goes beyond hills, serving as a life-support system that has sustained agriculture, grazing, and drinking water sources for generations. Environmental organisations argue that defining the Aravalli solely on the basis of elevation ignores the functional ecology of the landscape.

What began as a technical legal definition has now evolved into a broader national debate on environmental protection, one that could shape the future of conservation policy for one of India’s most fragile and historically significant mountain systems.