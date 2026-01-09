When the Tree that Completes a Marriage Starts to Disappear

By Sayali Parate

Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh: When Chhabi Sirsam (32) needed sal wood for a ceremony after her marriage, she assumed the difficulty was because she had shifted to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – an urban area.

“In my community, this wood has special importance. But finding it was very difficult for us in the city,” Sirsam, a member of the Gond tribal community, said.

In her village Pendhoni of Pandhurna district, sal was easy to find. “It was specifically important for weddings. These occasions can’t happen without sal,” she said.

Sirsam thought not being able to find sal trees was a problem limited to urban spaces. She was wrong.

In villages across Madhya Pradesh, sal trees are disappearing: hit by rising temperatures, changing moisture levels and insect infestations linked to climate stress.

In Jhallar village in Harda district of the state, there is only one tree left, Sundiya Bai Dhurve (60) told 101Reporters.

Dhurve was picking up cow dung in the courtyard when her daughter-in-law asked, “Amma, will there be a wedding without sal wood?”

Dhurve replied, “How will it happen?...The sal has to be there. Without it, the wedding does not happen.”

“In a Gond wedding, first people go near the sal tree, worship it and bring a branch home. It is placed in the middle of the wedding manda [canopy under which the wedding is held],” she explained.

Though she does not recall her exact age, Dhurve is a repository of Gond wedding rituals. “Earlier, there were so many sal trees that there was no counting them,” she told 101Reporters. “Now only one is left.”

She does not know why the trees disappeared. “Maybe because we took more of it?” she said.