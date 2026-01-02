Trump’s Tariff War ‘Completely Messed Up’ India–US Relationship, Says Congressman Subramanyam; Blames Deteriorating Ties on Administration’s Personal and Policy Differences

He said India is a natural strategic ally, especially as the US looks to counter China. He described India as one of the world’s largest democracies and one of Washington’s most important long-term partners. “In the end, if the US strengthens its relationship with India, it has a huge opportunity to enhance its economic power and economic influence,” Subramanyam said.

He also highlighted in his interview with IANS areas where increased cooperation could help bridge the gap between the two countries. He said that stronger defence partnerships could be a major step toward reshaping India–US ties.

“I’d like to see more economic partnerships and technology partnerships,” Subramanyam said. He added that shifting global supply chains present a major opportunity. “If companies look to divest from China, India is a natural partner in that endeavour,” he said, citing manufacturing and industrial cooperation.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The tariff, among the highest in the world, was later followed by an additional 25% penalty on India’s trade with Russia.

The US claimed that trade between India and Russia was helping to fund the long-standing Russia–Ukraine war. According to Subramanyam, the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are one of the major reasons for instability in the economic relationship between the two countries.

Despite bipartisan support for India in Congress, Subramanyam said executive actions have made progress more difficult. “There are many people on both sides of the aisle who are committed to the relationship,” he said.

“But it’s very, very difficult when you see the actions of this Trump administration.” He further highlighted the administration’s failed promises to end wars and strengthen economic ties, which he said have eroded the trust of many allies.

“We have to change the tide here, or at least find a way to work through Congress to strengthen some of the relationships that have been damaged by the Trump administration, including India,” he said.

