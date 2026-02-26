How Will Water-Hungry Data Centres Make India’s Water Scarcity Even Worse? UN Report on ‘Global Water Bankruptcy’ Raises Alarms

The world has entered what a United Nations report describes as an era of “Global Water Bankruptcy,” a post-crisis condition in which human societies have drawn down water resources beyond renewable limits. This situation is only expected to worsen going forward, as freshwater-hungry data centres pop up the world over, and especially in India, to bolster the growing global AI infrastructure.

The report, titled Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era and published on 20 January 2026, states that the familiar language of “water stress” and “water crisis” is no longer sufficient. In many regions, the damage is no longer temporary. Water use has exceeded renewable inflows and safe depletion limits for so long that earlier ecological baselines cannot realistically be restored.

Globally, nearly 75% of the population lives in countries classified as water-insecure or critically water-insecure. Around 2.2 billion people lack safely managed drinking water, 3.5 billion lack safely managed sanitation, and about 4 billion experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year. More than half of the world’s large lakes have lost water since the early 1990s, and approximately 70% of major aquifers show long-term decline.

Rivers that no longer reach the sea, shrinking lakes, collapsing aquifers and sinking cities are no longer isolated events but symptoms of systemic overshoot. At the same time, pollution and salinisation are shrinking the fraction of water that is actually usable, meaning that even where volumes appear stable, safe supply continues to decline.

Groundwater depletion has led to land subsidence across more than 6 million square kilometres worldwide, affecting nearly 2 billion people. In some locations, land is sinking by up to 25 centimetres per year. The world has also lost over 410 million hectares of natural wetlands in the past five decades, erasing ecosystem services valued at over US$5.1 trillion annually.

The report emphasises that agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of global freshwater withdrawals. About 3 billion people and more than half of global food production are located in areas where total water storage is declining or unstable. Drought-related damages already cost around US$307 billion per year.