Smarter Waters: How AI Is Rewiring the Future of Treatment Systems

Smarter Waters: Water scarcity is accelerating worldwide, driven by surging demand, pollution, and climate volatility. Yet most water treatment systems still depend on rigid, manual processes ill-suited for today’s complex challenges. These outdated methods fall short when sudden shifts in water quality or unexpected weather events occur, often leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for resource recovery. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) has begun transforming fields from transportation to healthcare—so why not water? AI’s unique ability to process vast data, predict outcomes, and learn from changing environments holds immense promise. Due to these persistent challenges, there is an urgent need to explore how AI can be systematically integrated into water treatment.



A new perspective (DOI: 10.1007/s11783-025-2034-3) published on May 30, 2025, in Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering by a team from Nanjing University, proposes a new blueprint for the water sector in the age of AI. Led by Lili Jin, Hui Huang, and Hongqiang Ren, the study introduces a tri-axis roadmap for incorporating AI across technological, engineering, and industrial levels. By drawing from real-world case studies and emerging technologies, the authors offer a comprehensive framework for AI-driven water treatment, aiming to deliver sustainability, efficiency, and resilience at scale.

The study outlines a sweeping transformation: from isolated technological fixes to a fully integrated smart water ecosystem. On the technological front, AI accelerates the design of advanced membranes, programmable nanomaterials, and microbial communities tailored for pollutant degradation. These innovations drastically improve efficiency, reduce costs, and boost adaptability.

