UN Study Shows Hong Kong Data Centres Have Some of the World’s Worst Carbon Footprints

A new UN study has named Hong Kong’s data centres as some of the most carbon-intensive in the world, blaming the city’s heavy dependence on a fossil-fuel-powered energy grid.

The report, titled “Environmental Cost of AI’s Energy Use,” examined the global carbon, land and water impacts of the infrastructure powering AI, saying that by 2030, data centres could consume 945 terawatt-hours of energy.

That is “nearly triple the combined annual electricity use of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, countries collectively home to more than 650 million people,” according to a UN press release.

“Indonesia, India, and Hong Kong (SAR) are among the most carbon-intensive grids with carbon footprints 62 percent, 51 percent, and 43 percent higher than the global average, respectively. Poland and Mainland China rank lower with carbon intensities at 30 percent and 21 percent higher than the global average,” the UN University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health said in a report on Wednesday.

In comparison, the carbon electricity footprint of countries with similar standards of living, such as the US, Germany, and Italy is 18 percent, 24 percent, and 32 percent below the global average, respectively.

Energy in Hong Kong is 67 percent derived from fossil fuels, 32 percent from nuclear and just 1 percent from renewables, according to the report.