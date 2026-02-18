Abandoned Baby Monkey ‘Punch’ Finds Comfort in Stuffed Orangutan Toy, Viral Japan Zoo Video Melt Hearts Globally

Punch the monkey was reportedly born in July 2025, following which it was abandoned by his birth mother. The infant monkey was then carefully monitored by the zookeepers, who began raising him and also started introducing him to other macaques in the troop.

It is in the nature of newborn monkeys to cling to their mothers the moment they are born for warmth, safety and emotional bonding. As the motherly care was missing, caretakers introduced Punch to blankets and stuffed toys to ease his anxiety; as a result, it goes around hugging the toy as it interacts in a social setup. Some even observed that the young one uses the toy to shield himself from other monkeys who scold him or approach him.