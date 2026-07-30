‘Like Someone Whacking a Piñata’: Orcas Explode Sunfish by Ramming them at High Speed

An adult orca cruises near the surface of the clear, blue water, holding a large sunfish carcass in its mouth.

Seconds later, it releases its prey, right in the path of another adult orca that’s torpedoing up from the depths. The sunfish explodes into thousands of pieces on impact. A younger member of the pod that’s watching on then moves in to feed.

Tourists in the Gulf of California captured this event on camera in July 2024. They captured a similar event nearby in September 2025.

This never-before observed behaviour, reported in a new paper published in the journal Frontiers in Ethology, is known as “ram-to-fragment” behaviour.

It’s like someone whacking a piñata, causing it to explode and release hundreds of tasty treats. And it has a lot to tell us about whale intelligence.

Feeding on the go

Orcas, also known as killer whales, are actually the largest members of the dolphin family.

Found in just about all of Earth’s oceans, this cosmopolitan species are grouped into ecotypes. This is a general term which refers to different killer whale groups based on their genetics, appearance, where they are found, behaviour, and even the language (dialects) they use to talk to each other.

Each group looks a little different, with variations of the white patch above their eyes. Different orcas around the world also have varying diets and feeding strategies depending on where they are found.

For example, some orcas in Antarctica are known to cooperatively hunt seals by swimming towards them when the seals are taking shelter on icebergs, in a behaviour known as “wave-washing”.