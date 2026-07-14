US Continues Strikes On Iran As Tehran Targets Vessels In Gulf

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



Explosions rocked parts of Iran through the day on July 14 as the US military continued to hit targets inside Iran to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran launched missiles around the Gulf just hours after President Donald Trump said he was reinstating a blockade of the key waterway.

Iranian state media reported that five explosions were heard around the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the center of renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, while the port city of Bushehr, home to Iran's sole nuclear power plant, also came under attack.

Blasts were also reported on several islands off of Iran's southern coast, including Kish, Qeshm, and Abu Musa.

See Also: As Cease-Fire Brings Uneasy Calm, Iranians Wonder What Comes Next

Jordan and Bahrain said they had intercepted barrages of Iranian ballistic missiles and the United Arab Emirates reported attacks on vessels in the strait that left one crew member dead and at least eight others wounded.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a naval blockade against all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports will be reinstated from 4 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14.

"CENTCOM forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The U.S. military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The strikes are the latest sign of the unraveling of an accord signed last month setting out conditions under which the two sides would negotiate a peace deal.

Over the weekend, Trump notified Congress that the United States was once again at war with Iran, starting a 60-day period to use the military for strikes without having to seek formal approval from lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters in the White House late on July 13, Trump said the attacks were aimed at disabling Iran's capabilities to disrupt maritime traffic in the strait.

He added that despite the renewal of attacks on Iran, a deal to end the fighting is still possible.

"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"

See Also: ‘You Won’t Have a Country’: Trump Threatens Full Ground Invasion and Destruction of Iran Amid Hormuz Closure

Earlier in the day, Trump told Fox News that the United States may take control of the strait, which during peace time handles about one-fifth of the world's energy transit and has become one of the main battlegrounds of the conflict.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement just before Trump's social media post that the only way to restore regular shipping traffic through ‌the strait was to end US military intervention in the waterway.

In an angrily worded statement afterward, Iran's top joint military command said the US had no role in determining the future of the strait, warning countries cooperating with Washington "bear full responsibility for all insecurity and the escalation of the war in the region."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also reacted to Trump's post, saying that "Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER."

Questions over the fate of the agreement that had raised hopes of peace have raged for several days.

Trump said last week the Memorandum of Understanding was void in his mind, though he added that negotiators could continue to hold talks if they felt progress could be made on a peace accord. But a weekend of attacks dimmed those prospects even further.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi over the weekend to discuss mechanisms for ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Tehran.

Earlier, Oman said discussions with Iran would continue at both the technical and political levels in an effort to reach agreements consistent with international law regarding navigation through the waterway.

There were no US officials participating in those discussions.

RFE/RL learned from diplomatic sources that Omani mediators handed proposals to the Iranian delegation aimed at resolving disputes over maritime navigation. Senior officials declined to comment on the substance of the proposals.

According to diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions, Iran left the negotiations saying it would return after reaching a unified internal position on proposals that would have allowed freedom of navigation through Omani waters in the southern part of the strait without tolls.

Shortly afterward, Iran's national security apparatus responded by firing on a commercial vessel and announcing the closure of the waterway.

In recent months, Trump has promoted what he has called the "Southern Highway" -- a shipping route that keeps vessels closer to Oman's coastline and farther from Iranian territorial waters.

Tehran has repeatedly insisted that only its preferred route, running closer to the Iranian coast, is considered safe and has previously been accused of targeting vessels using the Omani route.

War Of Words Raises Risks

The latest confrontation unfolded against an increasingly volatile political backdrop.

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for the killing of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, saying retaliation "must inevitably be carried out."

Ali Khameni, who was killed in US and Israel air strikes on February 28 as the war broke out, was buried on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

"This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass," he said, adding that Iran had compiled a list of individuals to be targeted.

Hours earlier, Trump warned that any assassination attempt against him would trigger overwhelming US military retaliation.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

[VS]

Suggested Reading: