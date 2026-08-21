Continued Fossil Fuel Emissions Could Nearly Triple the Destruction of European Wildfires by 2100

Wildfires raging across Europe this summer have burned through more than 1.4 million acres across France, Spain, Italy, and even countries with typically milder climates, including the United Kingdom and Belgium—and a study published Thursday warned that the continuation of high carbon emissions would nearly triple the amount of burnt land from wildfires by the end of the century.

Climate action that reduces emissions, including a transition away from fossil fuel extraction and toward solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources, would mean about 39% more land would be burned through during fire seasons across the European Union by 2100, according to the research by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

But if policymakers fail to take sufficient action, according to the researchers’ models, an estimated 192% more land would be burned each year by the end of the century.