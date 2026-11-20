Beyond cutting emissions

Up until now we have thought there were basically two responses to global heating. We needed to cut emissions (mitigation), and cope with the warming we experienced (adaptation). But overshoot means that achieving net zero emissions is not enough. By the time we get there the temperature will be too high.

Overshoot will require two other kinds of response. As well as cutting the flow of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we can physically take them out, a process known as carbon dioxide removal or CDR.

And we will also need to consider different ways to increase the planet’s reflectivity. These include limiting aircraft contrails (which trap heat), expanding the white surface areas of the earth (both buildings and crops), or making glaciers more stable. It could potentially include various methods of “solar radiation management”, such as brightening clouds over the oceans, or injecting reflective aerosols into the stratosphere. If any of these “climate cooling” technologies could help bring temperatures down, they need much more carefully governed research.

Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is not the same as carbon capture and storage (CCS), which refers to the capture of emissions from industrial plants before they reach the atmosphere. In all net zero scenarios CCS is needed to deal with the residual emissions of fossil fuels. But we now know CDR is going to be required as well – first alongside emissions reduction, to slow warming down, and then to return the global temperature to a safer level.

There are various potential removal methods. Some are familiar and uncontroversial, though not yet being done at anything like the required scale. These are natural processes such as tree-planting, restoring ecosystems and improving carbon in soils.

Other “novel” forms of CDR are still in development. Carbon uptake methods in the oceans include enhancing the ocean’s alkalinity and the fertilisation of phytoplankton by adding iron. On land, enhanced natural processes include adding charcoal to soils (“biochar”), and accelerating the creation of carbonates from rock weathering.

There are also more technological interventions. These include “bioenergy with carbon capture and storage” (Beccs), in which biomass is burned for energy and the emissions captured and stored underground; and “direct air capture”, the removal of CO₂ from the air with advanced machines.

All of these methods are now being piloted, but remain expensive. Some of them also raise environmental risks: before any could be used at significant scale, countries would need to be sure that they would not have negative side-effects. In turn that means the world needs to think seriously about their governance.