This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original article.

By Jacqueline Peel, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne, Kathryn Bowen, The University of Melbourne



Two days after the COP31 global climate summit was supposed to finish, the talks in Antalya, Turkey, have come to an end – but not as we might have hoped.

Agreement simply could not be reached. The sticking point was the omission of fossil fuels in draft texts. The European Union led a revolt, shattering the consensus needed to adopt the cover text proposed by the Turkish and Australian conveners.

In a year of unprecedented climate disasters, a supercharged El Niño and as the world heads inevitably past 1.5 °C of warming, the EU and other nations said that the international process did not meet the moment.

Some coverage has suggested the rejection of the cover text is a sign the entire summit was a failure. This isn’t quite right.

See Also: The Garbage Man: Bill Gates Has Earned Billions Investing in Climate-Polluting Landfills

These texts have always been add-ons to the formal negotiation process. Countries have regularly agreed these political, overarching statements, particularly since the Glasgow meeting in 2021, but they are not a requirement.

Its failure does not signal the end of the COP process – or the breakdown of the Paris Agreement. What it may mean is that international climate cooperation will look different from this point onwards.

No mention of the ‘F’ word

For many observers, the litmus test for success at COP31 was whether countries could make any headway on the root cause of climate change – fossil fuels. Unfortunately, fossil fuels proved unmentionable.

Three years ago at COP28 in Dubai, countries agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”, marking the first time fossil fuels had explicitly been mentioned in an official decision text in decades of negotiations.

The Dubai text was hailed as “the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era”. But there was little sign that hope would be realised in Turkey.

In a repeat of last year’s fraught negotiations at COP30 in Brazil, major fossil fuel producing nations Saudi Arabia and Russia banded together to block any reference in the negotiating outcomes and proposed cover text.

Australia and Turkey proposed a compromise – no fossil fuel language in exchange for support for electrification “with the greatest possible use of clean energy”.

This seemed to get Saudi Arabia over the line but drew backlash from the European Union, Panama, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, and Belize, who rejected the cover text.

Brazil took a different approach to the same problem last year. In a bid to break the deadlock, Brazil committed to develop a global strategy to phase out fossil fuels outside the formal negotiating agenda.

The roadmap was launched at this year’s summit in Turkey and managed to attract support from big fossil fuel producers such as India, Germany and Nigeria. Countries across the European Union are launching similar roadmaps.

Frustration over fossil fuels at COP31 is likely to lead more nations to go outside official talks to progress phase-out efforts. Earlier this year, 57 nations attended the first conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels in Santa Marta, Colombia. Another meeting is planned for next year, co-hosted by Tuvalu and Ireland.

Neither the Turkish hosts nor their Australian partners seemed keen to mention fossil fuels. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was untroubled by the optics of announcing two huge new oilfields in Turkey in his speech at the summit opening. While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the existential risks to Pacific countries from climate change, he made no commitment to stop approving new Australian coal and gas projects.

Both leaders much preferred to talk about electrification, namely the flagship “35 by 35” electrification pledge. The goal here is to boost electricity’s share of final energy use globally from around 23% at present to 35% by 2035.

Efforts to embed this goal in the cover text failed. But the electrification pledge drew strong support outside official negotiations. More than 75 countries and 180 businesses signed on, including the European Union and China.

See ALso: Ahead of COP31, 146 Scientists Urge UN to Declare Climate Change a Global Health Emergency

The “COP of action” fails to deliver

This year’s climate summit was billed as an “implementation COP”, focused on delivering the pledges countries had already made to address climate change.

Overseen by Australia in its role as “president of negotiations”, the formal talks largely focused on the actions countries are taking to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, whether their response is sufficiently urgent and whether funds aimed at supporting the most vulnerable countries are adequate.

It was abundantly obvious that longstanding divisions had not been overcome. Developed countries called for emissions to be cut faster, while developing countries responded by pointing to a lack of financial support to do so.

African countries, in particular, stressed that an “implementation COP” was meaningless if rich nations failed to provide the actual resources needed to act.

Despite the general gloom, these talks did achieve progress in a few areas. Nations moved forwards on supporting a just transition (shifting to clean energy fairly) via a “phased approach”, as well as improving alignment in climate adaptation, which will help the poorest nations to implement their adaptation plans.

But broader efforts to find a way forward on the Paris Agreement’s Global Goal on Adaptation were left unresolved.

Decisions stalled in many negotiating rooms in the face of hard “red lines” declared by different blocs of countries.

Countries failed to reach any agreement on the vital question of cutting emissions, after Saudia Arabia and Russia blocked a proposed decision. Both are among the world’s top fossil fuel exporting nations.

This failure has left the world without any dedicated negotiating process on cutting emissions under the Paris Agreement. It’s possible nations could agree to renew a work program on climate mitigation at next year’s COP32 talks in Ethiopia.

What about money for adaptation?

Who pays for the costs of climate change has long been a contentious point. Developing countries face the brunt of damage from climate change, but have emitted far less – and have much less money to spend on adaptation.

Ahead of COP31, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said talks on new climate finance commitments were “dead in the water”. He urged delegates to focus on implementing existing pledges rather than try for fresh funding.

The summit failed to meet even these low expectations. No concrete progress was achieved on the goal of tripling funds for climate adaptation pledged last year at COP30 in Brazil.

Ahead of the summit, the Australian government flagged the need to boost global contributions to the official Pacific climate fund.

This, too, didn’t eventuate. Rich nations – including Australia – merely re-announced their existing pledges, leaving the Pacific fund A$450 million short of its 2026 target of $749 million.

Ironically, the most notable pledge came from the Solomon Islands, a small Pacific nation. Prime Minister Matthew Wale pledged $600,000 to the global Green Climate Fund. “The Pacific did not create this crisis,” he declared. “But we will not stand by and wait for others to act”.

A few new commitments arrived by the end of the two week summit from nations such as Canada and Norway.

Defending the science

Unusually, climate science was front and centre at COP31.

This year, a small bloc of fossil fuel-producing countries has been obstructing the publication of key scientific reports from the world’s leading body of climate scientists, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

This year marks the first UN summit since it was officially confirmed the world will overshoot the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal by 2030.

With the collapse of support for the cover text, statements supporting release of the latest climate science didn’t get approval. All that remained were technical conclusions which “expressed utmost concern” that climate impacts will continue to increase with every increment of global warming.

Australia on the global stage

COP31 gave Australia a unique global role. After being outmanoeuvred in their bid to host the summit, Australia secured a role in overseeing negotiations.

Australian Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and his team had the unenviable task of seeking consensus between 195 countries and the European Union.

After the cover text was rejected, Bowen declared Australia had left “nothing on the field” but had faced “unbridgeable red lines.”

Hours beforehand, Fijian Climate Minister Lynda Tabuya acknowledged Bowen’s efforts, noting the failure was “not yours to carry […] it is the responsibility of all parties.”

Are COP summits still worthwhile?

This year’s climate summit took the unenviable record of the longest ever. With consensus seemingly impossible, some civil society representatives dubbed it “the worst COP ever.”

Outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blamed “powerful fossil fuel interests”, including fossil fuel exporters and corporate lobbyists.

Some nations are now calling for urgent reform to negotiations long paralysed by vetoes and disconnected from science.

Unfortunately, any change to official voting processes would itself require a consensus decision.

Consensus is hard to achieve, but powerful. The power of the Paris Agreement draws on the fact it represents the view of nearly every country – big or small, rich or poor.

COP31 President Murat Kurum began the summit expressing hopes this year’s talks would leave a legacy of “working together.”

That was a false hope. A more realistic hope is that the collapse of consensus may be the shock the world needs to change course.

As former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres has said, we should not see the refusal of more than 130 countries to sign an inadequate deal as a failure. Rather, it might be “a sign of courage”.

[Wc/VS]

Suggested Reading: