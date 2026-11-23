AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE 31st UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE (COP31), held in Antalya, Turkey, ended on November 22 without reaching any consensus agreement on upcoming climate change based strategies, despite nearly two weeks of negotiations. The summit, which was scheduled to conclude on November 20, 2026, extended into the weekend as the participating countries failed to resolve differences over fossil fuels, climate financing and the commitment required to address global warming.
The negotiations eventually collapsed after the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and several other countries rejected the final draft agreement, stating that it had certain gaps in terms of addressing the role of fossil fuels in driving climate change. The proposed agreement, which was set on the agenda by the Turkish and Australian co-presidencies, failed to secure the threshold consensus required for its adoption.
See Also: Cop31: the world is heading for climate ‘overshoot’ – the UN summit must start planning for what comes next
The disagreement mainly centered on the absence of an explicit reference to shifting away from coal, oil, and natural gas. Several countries had called for a clear commitment to move away from fossil fuels, while major oil-producing nations opposed any language or indications that could impose restrictions on their energy policies.
As the world treads towards a phase of perpetual climate crisis, such a non-consensus presents a difficult precedent for a world that needs to prioritize climate change as a crisis of survival. After two weeks of negotiations, and an added 44 hours, the summit ended without securing a consensus on the agreement.
The primary disagreement that blocked the adoption of the final agreement was the question of fossil fuels and whether countries should collectively commit to transition away from them.
The European Union and several other participating countries argued that any meaningful climate agreement ought to explicitly acknowledge the role of fossil fuels in global warming. Irish Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien, who spoke on behalf of the European Union, stated that they would not endorse or showcase support to any climate agreement for the future that made no reference to fossil fuels or set strategies to transition away from them.
In the conference, the proposed climate agreement draft, known as the Antalya Pact, did not include a stated commitment to phase out or move away from fossil fuels. Instead, it referred to an international agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels, which was passed earlier.
See Also: Ahead of COP31, 146 Scientists Urge UN to Declare Climate Change a Global Health Emergency
What makes the disagreement — and eventually the non-consensus — significant, is that more than 130 countries had endorsed for a call to move away from fossil fuels during the negotiations. However, it was the major oil-producing countries, such as that of Saudi Arabia among others, who opposed the inclusion of such strong language in the final climate agreement at COP31.
Another major point of contention was climate financing, particularly between developed and developing countries.
Developing countries, or the countries of the global majority, argued that wealthier countries must provide adequate financial assistance to help poorer and climate-vulnerable states to deal with the consequences of global warming. They maintained that they ought not be expected to undertake ambitious climate commitments without sufficient and effective financial support.
The proposed agreement included a provision to triple the climate adaptation finance. However, the issue rested on the technicality of this well-intentioned proposal. While proposing for an increase in the finance, there was no clearly laid out baseline or threshold against which the increase in climate adaptation finance would be calculated. As a result, a lack of clarity ensued within the discussions of climate financing.
Additionally, contention over the issue of finance peaked among the vulnerable island countries, who raised concerns regarding the rising costs of mitigating climate-based disasters on their overburdened shoulders.
Disagreements were, however, not only limited to issues of financing and fossil fuels. They also included conversations on the 1.5-degree Celsius target.
COP31 was the first conference since the United Nations warned that global temperatures are potentially rising 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This threshold was set in the Paris Climate Agreement signed in 2015.
COP31 stands for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It was held in Turkey this year.
It is an annual conference on climate that brings together the government representatives, international bodies, scientists and researchers, civil society groups, and other key stakeholders to negotiate, discuss and collectively commit to certain goals for the future.
The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, in 1995.
[Og/AR]
Suggested Reading: