THE 31st UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE (COP31), held in Antalya, Turkey, ended on November 22 without reaching any consensus agreement on upcoming climate change based strategies, despite nearly two weeks of negotiations. The summit, which was scheduled to conclude on November 20, 2026, extended into the weekend as the participating countries failed to resolve differences over fossil fuels, climate financing and the commitment required to address global warming.

The negotiations eventually collapsed after the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and several other countries rejected the final draft agreement, stating that it had certain gaps in terms of addressing the role of fossil fuels in driving climate change. The proposed agreement, which was set on the agenda by the Turkish and Australian co-presidencies, failed to secure the threshold consensus required for its adoption.

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The disagreement mainly centered on the absence of an explicit reference to shifting away from coal, oil, and natural gas. Several countries had called for a clear commitment to move away from fossil fuels, while major oil-producing nations opposed any language or indications that could impose restrictions on their energy policies.

As the world treads towards a phase of perpetual climate crisis, such a non-consensus presents a difficult precedent for a world that needs to prioritize climate change as a crisis of survival. After two weeks of negotiations, and an added 44 hours, the summit ended without securing a consensus on the agreement.

Why did the COP31 negotiations fail?

The primary disagreement that blocked the adoption of the final agreement was the question of fossil fuels and whether countries should collectively commit to transition away from them.