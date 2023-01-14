Ukraine: Diplomatic blunder or subtle trick? What's up with Kyiv sending a 'Sexologist' as its envoy to Sofia?



Kyiv's newest ambassadorial appointee Ilashchuk has had a turbulent three weeks since Zelenskiy's office announced her selection on December 23, 2022, via a barebones post with just her full name and new title.



Journalists quickly seized on information from a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Ilashchuk, describing "clinical psychologist, systemic family therapist, gestalt therapist, sexologist-consultant" among her professional credentials.



That Facebook page was quickly blocked, and Ilashchuk has vowed via a new Telegram account created days after her appointment that the official Ukrainian state website and embassy will publish her biography.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry took the unusual step of addressing questions about Ilashchuk in a press statement on December 26, 2022. It said that, according to its information, she "received a diploma with honors" from the international relations department of Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University's history faculty. It also noted that she was a qualified translator and fluent in English.



Ilashchuk has sought to turn the image question on its head, mostly via the new Telegram account, in part by noting the exigencies of wartime.

On December 28, 2022, Ilashchuk cited "nonsense and outright lies on the Internet...aimed at discrediting my reputation and my work and calling into question the decisions of the president and government of Ukraine." She blamed an unspecified "enemy" for "trying to kindle the fire of enmity between us and our Bulgarian friends."



A day later, she asked, "Is my biography important to our soldiers right now?" and accused "poor 'journalists'" of "trying to 'hype' on conjecture, question the competence of decisions by the government and our president, and create chaos on the Internet."



More recently, she launched a dubious debate over "fair use" and copyright with "friends and journalists" who were using photos of her scraped from social media without permission. She demanded that they send $540 to Ukraine's armed forces for every time they used such an image.



Intentionally or not, the photos complaint appeared to indirectly confirm that the Facebook page citing the "sexologist" work was hers.



Ilashchuk and her defenders have also noted her purported management experience.



The questions from Ukrainian critics, however, have persisted.



"The appointment of the ambassador to Bulgaria just finished me," longtime journalist Tetyana Nikolayenko shared on Facebook on December 29, 2022. "Not because [she's] a sexologist. Not because [she's] from [the office of Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy] Yermak. [But] because the sexologist was sent to Bulgaria, where they are the most dependent on Soviet-style weapons."