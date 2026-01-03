Belarus Is Jailing Its Citizens For Supporting Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

IT specialist Ihar Karatkou is in the middle of a five-year sentence at Corrective Colony No. 2, a prison in Babruysk, southeast of Minsk. Why? He donated the equivalent of about $10 to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a unit of Belarusian volunteers fighting on Kyiv’s side in the Russian war against Ukraine.

Vasil Hrachykha was also sentenced to five years in prison earlier this year, but his whereabouts are unknown. He fought with the Kalinouski Regiment for a few weeks in May-June 2022, according to the regiment and the Belarusian Prosecutor-General’s Office.

A state television report showed a man purported to be Hrachykha being detained in an unidentified swampy area by armed officers of the KGB, the Belarusian security agency, and flown away by helicopter with a bag over his head.

Karatkou, 37, and Hrachykha, 44, are among about 200 Belarusians who activists say have been handed prison terms after being convicted of violating a law against “participation or preparing to participate in hostilities on foreign soil” as well as recruiting for, training for, and financing such activities, among other things.

Many of them, including Karatkou and Hrachykha, are on the prominent Belarusian human rights group Vyasna’s list of people it has designated as political prisoners under authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.

In December, there were more than 1,130 names on that list -- even after a series of prisoner releases that analysts say is part of an effort by Lukashenko to improve ties with the West despite his government’s support for Russia in its war on neighboring Ukraine, and a still-spiraling state crackdown that started as a brutal police response to massive protests over an August 2020 election that extended his rule and was dismissed as a sham by millions in Belarus and beyond.

On December 13, Belarus freed 123 prisoners in a US-brokered release, including some prominent opposition figures, after Washington indicated it was lifting sanctions on Belarusian fertilizer exports.

'I Can't Stand To Watch'

Among those released was Alyaksey Kaplich. In March of this year, the day after he turned 18, he set out to travel to Ukraine to fight on Kyiv’s side -- but was detained at the airport in Minsk before he could board a flight to Tbilisi, the first leg of an abortive journey to the front.

They put “a sack over my head, handcuffs, and drove me in a minibus, lying down” with the boots of a special forces officer pressing on his back and legs, Kaplich told RFE/RL in an interview in Vilnius on December 22.