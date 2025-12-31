Russia Accusses Ukraine Of Targeting Putin’s Residence In Drone Strikes, Zelenskyy Denies The Claims As Dangerous Statements Hindering Peace Plans

Key Points:
Russia accused Ukraine of launching 91 long-range drones targeting President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called it a terrorist attack and warned of retaliatory strikes despite ongoing peace talks with the US.
Ukraine strongly denied Russia’s allegations, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling them false and dangerous. He said the claims were fabricated to justify further Russian attacks and to undermine diplomatic efforts to end the war.
The accusations come as peace efforts continue, including a December 28 meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida over a 20-point peace plan. Meanwhile, the war continues with ongoing strikes, civilian casualties, and Russia escalating military pressure.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are seemingly escalating further, with Russia accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian President Putin’s residence in drone attacks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on December 29, 2025, that Ukraine launched 91 long range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the residence of President Vladimir Putin in Novgorad region.
Ukraine has denied these allegations, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that Russia was making false accusations and dangerous statements to undermine the peace truce between the two nations. He also remarked that these statements will lead to Russia justifying their attacks on Ukraine.
In the official statement released on the MFA (Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation) website, Sergei Lavrov claimed that the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack against Putin. He further stated that all the drones (UAVs) were destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces, and no casualties or damage was reported.
Lavrov also claimed that these attacks were carried out amidst ongoing negotiations between Russia and US for settling the conflict. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered. The Armed Forces of Russia have already selected targets and the timing for retaliatory strikes.”, he added. He also mentioned that although peace negotiations with the US for settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue, Russia will review its negotiating position amidst the attack.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heavily criticised Russia for making false accusations against Ukraine. In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s false statements would undermine diplomatic efforts with the US to end the inhumane conflict. Furthermore, he stated: “This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building.”
Talking to reporters on December 29, 2025, Trump said that Putin informed him about the attack, and it made him very angry. Trump highlighted that it is a very delicate time as peace talks are about to finalise, promising positive outcomes on ending the war.
These recent developments come as the US and Ukraine are close to finalizing a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine War. On December 28, 2025, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Both leaders held a face to face talk regarding a 20 point peace plan proposed by Zelenskyy. The 20 point peace plan states the necessary steps to end the war, outline security guarantees, reconstruction, humanitarian steps, and long-term cooperation for Ukraine.
Zeleneskyy also mentioned that Ukraine couldn’t win without the support of the US, stressing the need for sustained military aid and defense systems amid intense Russian pressure. He also called for long term security guarantees (40-50 years) from the US, as opposed to the 15 year plan proposed by Trump.
Strikes have been going on on both sides of Russia-Ukraine borders, with no decisive outcome on any side. The attacks even continued on Christmas (December 25, 2025), and with Russia’s recent accusations, the war is not likely to end soon. While U.S. mediators have described progress on some aspects, core issues such as territorial control, security arrangements, and reconstruction still remain unresolved.
Russia has escalated the strikes on Ukraine, using drone and missile attacks. It launched overnight strikes on Odesa, damaging homes, energy infrastructure and injuring civilians including children. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted many drones.
Russia has also claimed that it has deployed Oreshnik intermediate-range missiles into neighboring Belarus, potentially increasing reach and strategic pressure on Europe. Russia and Belarus Defence Ministries both released a video on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, which shows the missile systems being transported deep in Belarus’ forests, being camouflaged with netting.
