Russia Accusses Ukraine Of Targeting Putin’s Residence In Drone Strikes, Zelenskyy Denies The Claims As Dangerous Statements Hindering Peace Plans

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are seemingly escalating further, with Russia accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian President Putin’s residence in drone attacks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on December 29, 2025, that Ukraine launched 91 long range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the residence of President Vladimir Putin in Novgorad region.

Ukraine has denied these allegations, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that Russia was making false accusations and dangerous statements to undermine the peace truce between the two nations. He also remarked that these statements will lead to Russia justifying their attacks on Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov: Kiev Launched A Terrorist Attack Against Putin

In the official statement released on the MFA (Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation) website, Sergei Lavrov claimed that the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack against Putin. He further stated that all the drones (UAVs) were destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces, and no casualties or damage was reported.

Lavrov also claimed that these attacks were carried out amidst ongoing negotiations between Russia and US for settling the conflict. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered. The Armed Forces of Russia have already selected targets and the timing for retaliatory strikes.”, he added. He also mentioned that although peace negotiations with the US for settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue, Russia will review its negotiating position amidst the attack.

