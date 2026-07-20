Rallying in Michigan, Sanders Says Primary Race Is Between Abdul El-Sayed ‘and the Billionaire Class’

Ahead of early voting in Michigan’s Democratic US Senate primary, candidate and Medicare for All advocate Abdul El-Sayed was joined in Detroit Saturday evening by progressive leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, for a rally titled: “The People vs. The Powerful.”

The senator declared to 1,600 attendees that the choice in the primary is not simply between El-Sayed and his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens.

“In all due respect to Congresswoman Stevens, everyone knows that this is not an election between her and Abdul El-Sayed,” said the Vermont Independent senator. “This is an election between Abdul and the billionaire class.”

The final weeks of the primary, in which Michigan voters will go to the polls on August 4, have been marked by reports of massive outside spending in favor of Stevens and against El-Sayed, who has made the refrain, “Money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All” the central message of his campaign.

As Common Dreams reported last week, El-Sayed led the way in fundraising in the second quarter of 2026, bringing in $4.6 million while Stevens raised $2.2 million.

But Federal Election Commission (FEC) campaign finance filings showed that outside spending by people and groups supporting Stevens has soared to an estimated $50 million, according to an analysis by Punchbowl News.

“More than half of the total ($28.4 million) is coming from United Democracy Project (UDP),” said congressional reporter Ally Mutnick, referring to the super political action committee (PAC) affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has also backed the vehemently pro-Israel Stevens in the past.

UDP acknowledged last week that it had spent nearly $15 million on the Michigan Senate primary race so far, including $9.3 million in support of Stevens and $5.7 million against El-Sayed.

El-Sayed is a strong supporter of Palestinian rights and—like a growing majority of Democratic voters after more than two years of Israel’s assault on Gaza—has called for the US to end military aid to Israel.

In recent weeks he has responded to reporters’ frequent questions on his views about whether Israel has a “right to exist,” by asking whether Palestine has a right to exist and, in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, saying that a more pertinent question for American voters is whether Israel has “a right to our tax dollars.”

At the rally on Saturday night, Sanders said that AIPAC’s focus on funding Stevens’ campaign “has everything to do with the fact that they understand that Abdul and I, and the vast majority of the American people, want a foreign policy that is based on morality and decency.”

“This is an election that will show the nation whether AIPAC and other billionaire-funded super PACs can spend tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars to buy a US Senate seat, or whether, within a corrupt campaign finance system, the voices of ordinary Americans—the people of Michigan—can prevail,” said Sanders. “That is what this campaign is all about. It is about democracy versus oligarchy, and we are on the side of democracy.”