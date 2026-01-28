European Council President Antonio Costa Steals the Show in the Historic India-EU ‘Mother of All Trade Deals’ Signing; Shows His OCI Card, Highlights His Goan Roots

India sealed a landmark Free Trade Agreement with the European Union on Tuesday, 28 January 2026. It has been described as the “mother of all deals” by leaders, as it is the result of 18 years of negotiations. The deal was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa. However, the spotlight was stolen by the European Council President, who highlighted his own Indian roots, adding a personal touch to the historic moment.

Costa surprised everyone by showing off his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card during the joint press briefing at Hyderabad House. Costa said, “I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an Overseas Indian citizen.” He then added, “For me, this has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me.”