Karl Bushby returns home after 28 years of trekking, reunites with mother amid cheering crowds

TWENTY-EIGHT YEARS after beginning his walking adventure, Karl Bushby has returned home. From South America to Hull in the UK, Bushby’s decades-long journey came to an end after he completed 31,000 miles (50,000 km) and reached the place where it all began—his childhood home, where his mother, Angela, had been waiting for him for years.

He walked straight into his mother’s arms and hugged her. Bushby completed his trek on November 2, 2026, and was welcomed by a cheering crowd. Surrounded by cameras and well-wishers, the walking adventurer was greeted with cheers of “Welcome home, Karl!”

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The former British paratrooper embarked on this extraordinary journey in November 1998, when he was just 29 years old. He set out from Punta Arenas, Chile, determined to walk all the way back home. His journey took longer than anyone had expected, as he refused to return home without completing the entire route on foot and without using any form of transport.

Twenty-eight years later, the world celebrates Karl Bushby’s homecoming as he reunites with his mother, 36-year-old son and 12-year-old granddaughter.

Karl Bushby Returns Home After 28 Years

What started as a journey that was supposed to be completed in 12 years turned into a test of time, patience, sheer willpower and determination. According to reports, during his journey, Bushby travelled through the jungles of Central America and also crossed the icy stretch between Alaska and Russia.

When he started his journey, he had only a few hundred dollars in his pocket, yet he never stopped moving. He began trekking north following the line he had drawn on the map. The journey was filled with several challenges as he covered four continents, deserts and seas, and spent years of his life on the road. Yet, his determination to return home without using any form of transport never flinched. His two rules for completing the journey remained unchanged.

Who is Karl Bushby?

Bushby was born in Hull, Yorkshire, England. According to reports, he was part of the British Army in his twenties, where he served with the Parachute Regiment. As he completes his mission after 28 years, one might wonder how he got the idea to undertake the trek. According to Bushby’s official website, he received a birthday card from his father containing a note about two soldiers arguing over whether it was possible to walk from London to New York by crossing the Bering Strait, a body of water that separates the US from Russia.

Bushby immediately grabbed a pen and drew a single line covering Europe and Asia, along with the frozen strait. That was the moment he realized he had found his life's calling. He officially began trekking towards his goal on November 1, 1998. His entire journey has been documented on his official website, karlbushby.world. After 10,230 days, covering 25 countries along his route and travelling the equivalent of 1.5 laps around the planet, Earth, Bushby has finally returned to his home in Hull.

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What Did Karl Bushby Tell His Mother When He Returned Home After 28 Years?