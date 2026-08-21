Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Dethrone “Deadpool & Wolverine” To Become The Biggest R-Rated Movie In Box Office History

Key Points:
Nolan's "The Odyssey" dethrones "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become the highest grossing R-Rated film in box office history.
With a budget of $250 million, "The Odyssey" earned $504.7 million domestically and $786.2 million internationally.
Star Ryan Reynolds congratulated "The Odyssey" on X. Nolan thanked his previous movie that paved the way for "The Odyssey"
“THE ODYSSEY” by Christopher Nolan did the impossible for a movie three-hour long. The 2026 R-rated adaptation of Homer’s popular epic has now become the highest grossing R-rated movie in box office history. “The Odyssey” collected $1.352 billion worldwide compared to $1.338 billion garnered by 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Under a six-week theatrical run, Nolan’s epic has surprised many watchers, given the fact that this was a non-franchise movie.
See Also: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Disappoints in its Portrayal of Homer’s Women
“The Odyssey” released on July 17, 2026, in theatres worldwide and opened up with a strong $123 million domestic debut. It became an instant hit and couldn’t stop shattering records for a R-rated movie. Across its full run, the movie earned $504.7 million domestically and $786.2 million internationally. The movie was a major success outside North America that helped it gain 61 percent of its worldwide total. Imax sales contributed a lot and contributed over $354 million in revenue alone.
Though “Deadpool & Wolverine” still holds the record for the biggest global and domestic opening weekend for an R-rated film, at $444.7 million worldwide and $211.4 million domestically. “The Odyssey” opened up with $123.5 million on its domestic opening making it Nolan’s third career best on the box-office just behind the “Dark Knight” movies. But due to The Odyssey’s long run in Imax, it kept them steady to reach that mark.
The movie had a budget of $250 million as reported which resulted in their highly successful budget-to-gross ratio. Whereas “Deadpool & Wolverine” had a combined production and marketing budget of $537 million. That means Nolan’s "The Odyssey" reached its record within half of its outlay, which is a notable feat for a three-hour movie based on a mythological book.
See Also: The Odyssey (2026) Review: How Nolan Made the Homeric Epic a Spiritual Sequel to Oppenheimer
Nolan has hit his career best. “The Odyssey” is now Nolan’s highest-grossing film and he did surpass his previous best, 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” which earned $1.085 billion. It has also become Imax’s biggest release ever, overtaking 2009’s “Avatar,” which brought in $271 million through the format. The movie also became the fifth release of the year to join the $1 billion club, and only the third R-rated movie to ever do so.
The star of the movie who is just dethroned by “The Odyssey” took time to react on this record. The Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds publicly congratulated Nolan and his team on X for dethroning his film and taking the mantle. Nolan credited some of the movie’s success with his previous movie, “Oppenheimer”. He said that “Oppenheimer” performed far better than he expected, eventually paving the way for “The Odyssey.”
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