Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Dethrone “Deadpool & Wolverine” To Become The Biggest R-Rated Movie In Box Office History

Though “Deadpool & Wolverine” still holds the record for the biggest global and domestic opening weekend for an R-rated film, at $444.7 million worldwide and $211.4 million domestically. “The Odyssey” opened up with $123.5 million on its domestic opening making it Nolan’s third career best on the box-office just behind the “Dark Knight” movies. But due to The Odyssey’s long run in Imax, it kept them steady to reach that mark.

The movie had a budget of $250 million as reported which resulted in their highly successful budget-to-gross ratio. Whereas “Deadpool & Wolverine” had a combined production and marketing budget of $537 million. That means Nolan’s "The Odyssey" reached its record within half of its outlay, which is a notable feat for a three-hour movie based on a mythological book.

See Also: The Odyssey (2026) Review: How Nolan Made the Homeric Epic a Spiritual Sequel to Oppenheimer

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Nolan has hit his career best. “The Odyssey” is now Nolan’s highest-grossing film and he did surpass his previous best, 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” which earned $1.085 billion. It has also become Imax’s biggest release ever, overtaking 2009’s “Avatar,” which brought in $271 million through the format. The movie also became the fifth release of the year to join the $1 billion club, and only the third R-rated movie to ever do so.