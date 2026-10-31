A Myanmar Journalist’s Reflection: ‘When Other People’s Pain Becomes Part of You’

When other people’s pain becomes part of you

Sometimes I would call a source for an interview and listen as they described what had happened to them. Their pain would stay with me.

My responsibility was to listen carefully and then find the words to make their experiences visible to others. But sometimes, carrying their stories felt like carrying the pain twice.

After some interviews, I would put down my phone, open my laptop, and stare at the screen. No words would come.

I remember once speaking with a source just before mealtime. My stomach told me I was hungry, but after hearing their story, there was a heaviness in my chest, and I could not eat.

As these experiences accumulated, something began to change.

Eventually, I stopped crying.

I could finish an interview and immediately continue with the next task. But it wasn’t because the stories no longer affected me.

I had simply become numb.

And that numbness slowly changed me without my realizing it. I became tired more easily. I became irritable. I overthought things. My mood sank, and even my relationships with other people began to suffer.

Yet there was something strange about all of this.

On the days when I picked up my camera bag, carried my tripod, and went out into the field, some of that exhaustion disappeared.

Walking along windy roads, meeting people and listening to their lives, I would suddenly remember:

I still love this work.

And that’s why I couldn’t quite let it go.

When passion is not enough

COVID-19 and Myanmar’s political upheaval interrupted my education. Journalism became my livelihood, and surviving from one day to the next left little space to think seriously about my own future.

Eventually, one question began following me almost every day: What will become of me?

I became afraid that nothing would.

At the same time, media organizations were losing funding. Programs were closing. Journalists were losing their jobs.

When one of the programs I worked for ended, I became unemployed for around seven months.

It was one of the hardest periods of my life.

I told myself that if I could not find another job in journalism within a little over a year, I would change careers completely.

Fortunately, I eventually found my way back, working again as both a reporter and news presenter.

I continue because I genuinely love this work.

But love alone does not make the realities of life in exile easier. The income is not always enough to build a stable life.

And perhaps the hardest part is this:

On the days when I desperately want to go home, I cannot.

Even if I cannot return myself, I wish I could bring my family to visit me. But financially, that is not always possible either.

I want to see the people I love. I want to eat my mother’s cooking. I miss the smell of home.

Most of all, I miss my mother.

She raised me by herself, and as she grows older, I want to be able to care for her in return. One of my deepest fears is that something will happen to her before I have the chance to see her again.

That distance makes an already exhausting life in exile even heavier.