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POPE FRANCIS, who led the Roman Catholic Church from 2013 until his death in April 2025, has come to be discussed widely, as certain excerpts from his personal diary noted his encounters with the devil, including one shocking experience during his visit to Chile in 2018.
These revelations emerged from excerpts of “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” a book curated by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez — one of the closest aides of the late pontiff. The diary comprises the personal reflections of Pope Francis between 1992 and 2024, and offers an account of his spiritual experiences, personal fears and struggles during his tenure as a priest, archbishop and head of the Catholic Church.
Of these, Francis’ experience of what he described as “spiritual visions of the Devil,” is certainly the most intriguing of all. It was an entry dated January 24, 2021, when he wrote about the three occasions when he had encountered the “devil.”
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Two of these experiences reportedly occurred during his time as Archbishop of Buenos Aires in Argentina, while the third took place after his visit to Chile in 2018. Let us have a look at how Francis notes his experiences with the ‘devil.’
The first encounter with the devil reportedly took place during Francis’ years in Buenos Aires, when he was serving as a senior Catholic cleric — his role before becoming the Pope. In his diary, Francis recalled seeing the Devil through the window of a car. He described the figure’s eyes as something particularly ‘disturbing,’ stating that he could not forget their threatening yet seductive appeal.
Over the years, Francis made a collage of his spiritual learnings and experiences in his diary, and this experience formed a part of that journey. The published diary — as per reports — does not establish the precise date of this first encounter.
The second encounter, too, took place in Buenos Aires. But this time, it was inside a chapel. According to the published diary excerpts, Francis recalled seeing the figure in the choir loft during a Mass at the Chapel of the Carmel. A Mass is a Christian — most commonly Roman Catholic — worship service and practice held in a smaller, and a more intimate sanctuary, than a large cathedral or church.
He described the Devil’s eyes as appearing to be on fire, which had reportedly frightened him. Following this, he took an exit and fled from the chapel while clutching his rosary.
The third encounter reportedly took place after Francis returned to Rome from his visit to Chile in January 2018. This Chile tour was not the best of his experiences, as Francis faced immense criticism over his response to allegations of sexual abuse involving members of the Catholic clergy.
In the same diary entry dated January 24, 2021, Francis recalled being in a meeting a few days after returning from the Chile trip. In this meeting, Francis reportedly saw the Devil and also heard his voice.
The published excerpts note Francis’ description of the devil 's voice as ‘triumphant.’ He also recalled the Devil saying, “Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.”
In contrast to his previous encounters, the third one left a deep impression on Francis. Unlike the two encounters, in which the devil’s eyes had been imprinted in Francis’ memory, this time it was the eerie and authoritative voice that he could not forget.
The 2018 Chile visit was a very significant event globally, as Francis defended Bishop Juan Barros — an accused, who covered up the sexual abuse crimes committed by Chilean priest Fernando Karadima. When Journalists questioned Francis about the allegations during his flight back to Rome, he initially dismissed the claims, stating that there was no evidence against Barros.
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This triggered widespread resentment among the people around the globe, particularly among the survivors of sexual abuse. Following his return to Rome, Francis apologized and commissioned an investigation into the allegations.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio, also known as Pope Francis, was the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church. He was born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a family of Italian immigrants.
His professional life began as a chemical technician, but soon found his calling in a religious life and joined the Society of Jesus — commonly known as the Jesuits — in 1958. Then on, he studied philosophy and theology before being ordained as a Catholic priest on December 13, 1969.
Francis spent his initial days as a cleric in Buenos Aires, and was appointed as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.
However, his fame was not only about his theological significance. It was his contribution and participation to fight poverty, social inequality, advocate for environmental protection and climate change, and a global call for peace, that made him into an egalitarian figure at the global level.
[OG/AR]
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