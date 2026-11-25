The second encounter: During Mass at a chapel in Buenos Aires

The second encounter, too, took place in Buenos Aires. But this time, it was inside a chapel. According to the published diary excerpts, Francis recalled seeing the figure in the choir loft during a Mass at the Chapel of the Carmel. A Mass is a Christian — most commonly Roman Catholic — worship service and practice held in a smaller, and a more intimate sanctuary, than a large cathedral or church.

He described the Devil’s eyes as appearing to be on fire, which had reportedly frightened him. Following this, he took an exit and fled from the chapel while clutching his rosary.

The third encounter: Hearing the Devil’s voice after the Chile visit

The third encounter reportedly took place after Francis returned to Rome from his visit to Chile in January 2018. This Chile tour was not the best of his experiences, as Francis faced immense criticism over his response to allegations of sexual abuse involving members of the Catholic clergy.

In the same diary entry dated January 24, 2021, Francis recalled being in a meeting a few days after returning from the Chile trip. In this meeting, Francis reportedly saw the Devil and also heard his voice.

The published excerpts note Francis’ description of the devil 's voice as ‘triumphant.’ He also recalled the Devil saying, “Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.”

In contrast to his previous encounters, the third one left a deep impression on Francis. Unlike the two encounters, in which the devil’s eyes had been imprinted in Francis’ memory, this time it was the eerie and authoritative voice that he could not forget.

The 2018 Chile visit was a very significant event globally, as Francis defended Bishop Juan Barros — an accused, who covered up the sexual abuse crimes committed by Chilean priest Fernando Karadima. When Journalists questioned Francis about the allegations during his flight back to Rome, he initially dismissed the claims, stating that there was no evidence against Barros.

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This triggered widespread resentment among the people around the globe, particularly among the survivors of sexual abuse. Following his return to Rome, Francis apologized and commissioned an investigation into the allegations.

Who was Pope Francis?

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, also known as Pope Francis, was the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church. He was born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a family of Italian immigrants.

His professional life began as a chemical technician, but soon found his calling in a religious life and joined the Society of Jesus — commonly known as the Jesuits — in 1958. Then on, he studied philosophy and theology before being ordained as a Catholic priest on December 13, 1969.

Francis spent his initial days as a cleric in Buenos Aires, and was appointed as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.

However, his fame was not only about his theological significance. It was his contribution and participation to fight poverty, social inequality, advocate for environmental protection and climate change, and a global call for peace, that made him into an egalitarian figure at the global level.



[OG/AR]