Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer: Vatican Confirms Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma After Successful Surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By Mariyam F.
Pope Leo, who is in his second year of serving as a leader of the Catholic Church around the world, announced during his Sunday prayer meet that in a recent medical examination, doctors had identified a localized nodule in his lung.
The pope was also seen assuring his followers that the nodule was well localized and was detected at a very early stage. He further added that his doctors believe that the surgery is the right option and he has decided to follow their advice and undergo the recommended treatment.
According to Vatican News, Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, as planned. The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung. His lung tissue was examined during the operation and the examination confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that doctors had suspected based on preoperative tests. . His doctor mentioned that the diagnosis was suspected from tests conducted beforehand. The surgery was completed successfully, without complications.
As planned the surgery was conducted on 13 October, at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. In a recent post operative update, it was notified via the Holy See Press Office that Pope was in the operating room for approximately three hours, while the operation itself lasted about 90 minutes.
The Pope is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week. The Vatican has also cancelled his public engagements through October 20, 2026. Further clinical assessments are needed to determine whether the cancer has spread, including whether nearby lymph nodes are involved. The cancer stage and any further treatment plans had not been publicly disclosed in the reports available on October 14. A successful operation alone does not establish the cancer’s stage or the Pope’s long-term prognosis.
Dr. Stephen Liu, a lung cancer expert at Georgetown University in Washington and division chief of hematology-oncology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, while in conversation with Reutars stated that, "While we have the diagnosis, we do not yet have the stage. This is critical to prognosis and treatment. If this is a small lung cancer with no lymph nodes involved, surgery itself is likely to be curative."
He further told Reuters, "But if final analysis reveals a greater extent of cancer involvement, this indicates a poorer prognosis."
In order to assess the pope's case and clarify if the lung nodule is cancerous or not, doctors need to know the size of the tumour and whether the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. The Vatican did not immediately provide any such updates, rather simply notifying that the pope is yet to undergo post-operative tests and test results will be further announced.
The Pope, born Robert Francis Prevost, is the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter. He is the first US citizen to do so.
He was ordained in 1982 and spent the following years as a missionary in Peru, where he worked with marginalized communities and is widely remembered.
The pope also has a tour scheduled later this year, and during his Sunday's service he confirmed that his upcoming visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November will still go ahead.
According to the American Lung Association, lung nodules are small masses of dense tissues found in the lung. They can be discovered via diagnostic tests like X-ray or CT-scan.
Assessment is made using imaging findings, including their size and appearance, along with the patient's medical history and risk factors. Depending on these findings, they may recommend follow-up scans, a biopsy or surgery.
Lung nodules can be caused by scar tissue, lung irritants or air pollution.
Inflammatory conditions from diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and current or past infections like tuberculosis can also cause nodule formation in the lungs.
Lung nodules can be benign or malignant, but most are non-cancerous. In Pope Leo XIV’s case, the Vatican confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma following tissue examination during surgery on October 13, 2026.
Physicians who are experts in lung disease use special guidelines to determine further treatment after diagnosis. And the diagnosis generally varies depending on symptoms, patient condition and lab reports.
The Pope’s cancer stage, lymph-node status and further treatment plan had not been publicly disclosed in the reports available on October 14, 2026.
Adenocarcinoma of the lung is a type of non-small cell lung cancer. It is the most common type of lung cancer and occurs when abnormal lung cells multiply out of control and form a tumor.
According to Harvard Health, tumor cells can eventually spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes around and between the lungs, liver, bone, adrenal glands and brain.
Adenocarcinoma is more likely to be contained in one area. If it is truly localized, it may respond to treatment better than other lung cancers.
[Wc/VP]
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