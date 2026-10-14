Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer: Vatican Confirms Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma After Successful Surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital

Pope Leo, who is in his second year of serving as a leader of the Catholic Church around the world, announced during his Sunday prayer meet that in a recent medical examination, doctors had identified a localized nodule in his lung.

The pope was also seen assuring his followers that the nodule was well localized and was detected at a very early stage. He further added that his doctors believe that the surgery is the right option and he has decided to follow their advice and undergo the recommended treatment.

According to Vatican News, Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, as planned. The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung. His lung tissue was examined during the operation and the examination confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that doctors had suspected based on preoperative tests. . His doctor mentioned that the diagnosis was suspected from tests conducted beforehand. The surgery was completed successfully, without complications.

When Was the Lung Nodule Surgery Conducted and What is the Current Status on Pope’s Recovery?

As planned the surgery was conducted on 13 October, at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. In a recent post operative update, it was notified via the Holy See Press Office that Pope was in the operating room for approximately three hours, while the operation itself lasted about 90 minutes.

The Pope is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week. The Vatican has also cancelled his public engagements through October 20, 2026. Further clinical assessments are needed to determine whether the cancer has spread, including whether nearby lymph nodes are involved. The cancer stage and any further treatment plans had not been publicly disclosed in the reports available on October 14. A successful operation alone does not establish the cancer’s stage or the Pope’s long-term prognosis.