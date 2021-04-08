Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Experts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Experts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing

Some experts are concerned that the fourth wave of infections is starting, driven by more infectious variants of the virus

0
Experts
Some strains have already arisen with characteristics that of the protection provided by vaccines against the virus. Pixabay

The race is on between COVID-19 vaccinations and the continuing evolution of coronavirus variants that threaten to undermine them.

As vaccination ramps up in the United States and cases decline, people are letting their guard down, including those who are not vaccinated.

But public health experts are urging people not to let loose just yet.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The virus is not done evolving, they note. Some variants have already emerged with traits that weaken the protection the vaccines provide against the virus. The more it spreads, the more chances it has to get better at ducking the vaccines’ defenses.

Power of vaccination

So far, the vaccines are proving their worth.

Until recently, the only results available were from tightly controlled clinical trials. Now that the vaccines are rolling out, real-world studies are rolling in.

Experts
Arnold Monto, American physician, and epidemiologist. Wikimedia Commons

“You’re always worried if you start giving these doses if they’re not handled right, et cetera, et cetera, will they function as well? And yes, they have,” said University of Michigan School of Public Health epidemiologist Arnold Monto, who chairs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective in preventing any kind of infection, with or without symptoms, in a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of health care and other front-line workers. They even provided 80% effectiveness after just one dose.

Another CDC study of nursing home residents, who are among the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19, found that just the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gave 63% protection.

The elderly have been hit hardest by COVID-19. More than 80% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States have been among people over age 65, according to the CDC.

Now that more than half of all senior citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine, deaths, and hospitalizations are down sharply nationwide.

“It’s good news with regard to the power of vaccination,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Monday.

Experts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Wikimedia Commons

But the number of people under 50 hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked up in recent weeks as cases have increased, she noted.

Fourth wave?

Pandemic fatigue, improving weather, and loosening government restrictions have led to an increase in infections and a sense of deja vu among experts.

“There is a lot of concern that we’re not doing the things that we should be in order to keep this virus in check,” said epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Walensky told reporters last week that she felt a sense of “impending doom” over the direction the trends were headed.

Some experts are concerned that the fourth wave of infections is starting, driven by more infectious variants of the virus.

While most models do not show a spike of the magnitude of previous ones the United States experienced, “there are signs that the decline [in cases] is slowing,” said Michael Li, part of the COVID Analytics group at the MIT Operations Research Center. “So, we’re sort of ending back into a plateau stage again.”

Experts
Some experts are worried that the fourth wave of outbreaks is underway, fueled by more dangerous viral strains. Pixabay

What especially concerns scientists, however, is that the longer the virus circulates, the more chances it has to mutate into a more dangerous form.

Global variants

The variant that first appeared in South Africa is perhaps the most concerning so far. It contains an array of mutations that allows the virus to evade the immune system better than the original strain. In a clinical trial, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 57% effective in South Africa, compared to 72% in the United States, where this variant was not common.  On the plus side, it was 85% effective against the most severe cases in all locations.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine fared even worse against the South African variant. It was only 10% effective against mild-to-moderate cases, though severe cases were not studied.

Another strain, first spotted in Brazil, spreads faster and also seems to be able to infect some people who had already been infected before.

Experts
AstraZeneca’s vaccine performed much worse against the South African version. Pixabay

Another, recently reported from Tanzania, contains the most mutations recorded so far, including many of the same ones as the South African variant.

ALSO READ: National Institutes Of Health Examines Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccines

Not all worrisome variants are found overseas. Two strains found in California are on the CDC’s list of variants of concern, and two identified in New York are also of interest. They have some of the same mutations as the South African and Brazilian variants. Antibody treatments do not work against them.

“We’re in a bit of an arms race,” Columbia’s Shaman said. “We’re going to have to make new treatments, new monoclonal antibodies, new variants of the vaccine, potentially, if we see more and more of these variants arising.”

And the more the virus spreads, he said, the more variants will arise. (VOA/KB)

Previous articleNational Institutes Of Health Examines Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccines
Next articleLufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Is Leverage, Margin, And Margin Call In Forex Trading

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Martin Williams Leverage and Margin are two highly important concepts in Forex trading. No one can walk into the deep water of currency exchange...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Halted Clinical Trial Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
A clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine involving young children and teenagers has been halted by Oxford researchers as British drug regulators conduct...
Read more
Environment

Lufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft

NewsGram Desk - 0
German flag carrier Lufthansa is converting an Airbus A350-900 into a climate research aircraft, the airline announced. The work in a hangar in Malta already...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Is Leverage, Margin, And Margin Call In Forex Trading

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Martin Williams Leverage and Margin are two highly important concepts in Forex trading. No one can walk into the deep water of currency exchange...
Read more

Researchers Halted Clinical Trial Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine involving young children and teenagers has been halted by Oxford researchers as British drug regulators conduct...
Read more

Lufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
German flag carrier Lufthansa is converting an Airbus A350-900 into a climate research aircraft, the airline announced. The work in a hangar in Malta already...
Read more

Experts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The race is on between COVID-19 vaccinations and the continuing evolution of coronavirus variants that threaten to undermine them. As vaccination ramps up in the...
Read more

National Institutes Of Health Examines Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccines

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Wednesday a clinical trial was underway to determine the risk of allergic reactions to the COVID-19...
Read more

Post-COVID World Requires Equitable Healthcare access: World Health Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is launching a campaign to build a fairer, healthier post-pandemic world by tackling poverty and Inequities of healthcare coverage. In...
Read more

RBI Opens Up RTGS, NEFT For Payment System Operators

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major move in the online payments segments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow payment system operators to take...
Read more

Digital Tech: First Flash Drive That Transfers Files From iPhone To Android Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Storage solutions major Western Digital on Tuesday announced its first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors for moving content seamlessly between...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada