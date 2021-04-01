Thursday, April 1, 2021
Explore Insider Account Of The Workings Of The Indian Media

A powerful commentary on the Indian media, this is a must-read for media students, institutions, and anyone who wishes to understand the working and challenges of the media

Indian Media
The delicate balance between the media and judiciary. Unsplash

How was godman Chandraswami exposed despite the tantric gurus’ close association with prominent leaders and media barons? How was the Fodder Scam exposed in 1990 that eventually led to the arrest of Lalu Prasad Yadav and for which he is still serving time?

How did editors and investigative reporters reveal murky arms deals, such as the Bofors scandal? Is ‘paid news’ the new normal in Indian media? How did this game of corruption start?

What were the political pressures on senior editors like Vinod Mehta and Kuldip Nayar that led to their resignations?

“Power, Press, and Politics” (Bloomsbury) is a groundbreaking, insider account of the workings of the Indian media – both print and electronic, and English, Hindi, and regional publications – from the acclaimed journalist and Padma Shri awardee Alok Mehta. Deriving from his experience spanning 50 years, Mehta brings to life these incidents and cases as he had been right in the eye of these storms. Starting his career from a news agency and a Hindi daily, Mehta worked with leading media houses, such as The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Outlook Group, Dainik Bhaskar, and NaiDunia, sharing a close association with some of the finest editors and journalists of the country.

Indian Media
A powerful commentary on the Indian media, Unsplash

Citing various landmark cases and judgments, Mehta throws light on the delicate balance between the media and judiciary, both of which are crucial to the health of our democracy. Having helmed the Editors Guild of India, he has had the privileged access to various significant reports, which have been included in this splendidly researched work.

Known for his unwavering stand for what is right, Mehta had uncovered some of the biggest stories in India. His deep insights also make him a popular TV commentator. He has written over 20 books on journalism, social issues, and political personalities. He has spent a considerable part of his early career in Germany and has traveled to over 40 countries in pursuit of understanding the political and social landscapes of these countries.

A flagbearer of journalism, Mehta has been an active member of multiple bodies of the fraternity, including the Secretary-General and later the President of Editors Guild of India (2006). The recipient of several awards, Mehta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to journalism. (IANS/SP)

