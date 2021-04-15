Thursday, April 15, 2021
Lead Story

Explore The Range Of Dates For The Holy Month

A majority of the calories in dates come from carbohydrates and sugar, they also contain some vital vitamins, minerals, and a significant amount of fiber

range of dates
Explore the range of dates. IANS

Muslims across the world break their Ramadan fast with a date as it was guided by the Prophet. Although dates are loaded with a diverse profile of nutrients, carbohydrates and sugars contribute the most which make them one of the best sources of instant energy and nutrition after a long day of fasting. There are plenty of different types of dates available which not only vary in their taste, size and texture but also in their nutrition values.

Since carbohydrates and sugar are major contents of the nutrition profile of date, it’s best to be able to identify them on sight. One should know that all dates are a great source of nutrients and thus offer plenty of healthy benefits. Since dates are dried fruit they are significantly higher in calories compared to other fresh fruit and therefore one should keep in mind that they should be consumed in moderate quantities.

Though a majority of the calories in dates come from carbohydrates and sugar, they also contain some vital vitamins, minerals, and a significant amount of fiber. Speaking of dietary fibers, dates on an average contain 7g to 9g of dietary fibers per 100g which is almost four times as compared to spinach for the same quantity, and almost five times compared to the same quantity of mangoes.

Dietary Fibers are great for the health of our gut, it helps keep blood sugars in control, promotes smooth bowel movements amongst many other health benefits. Flavonoids in dates are powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and have been studied for their potential role in reducing the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and certain types of cancer. Carotenoids in dates have been proven to promote heart health and also reduce the risk of eye-related disorders, such as macular degeneration.

range of dates
Dates are dried fruit. Pixabay

Phenolic acids in dates are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and also help lower the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease. Phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium in dates are known for their potential to prevent bone-related conditions like osteoporosis and overall bone health. Fructose in dates is a natural sugar and makes for a healthier substitute to white sugar in recipes due to the nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants present in them.

While there are many types of Dates available today these six varieties are popular.

Safawi/Kalmi , Ajwa, Sukkary, Mabroom, Khudri, Sagai.

Safawi aka Kalmi Dates: Are one of the most commonly consumed and easily available varieties. They are dark brown in color and approx the size of a thumb.100g of these dates are roughly around 7pcs and gives you almost 400 calories of which almost 93 percent are carbs. This makes them calorie-rich with maximum carbohydrate content.

range of dates
Safawi aka Kalmi Dates. Wikimedia commons

Recommended: for people seeking weight gain.

Not recommended: for obese, diabetic patients and those looking to keep a check on their calories

Ajwa Dates: A range of dates that are black in color and also known as the King of All Dates, these are usually available in different sizes (Price goes up as the size increases ) 12 pcs of small to medium ones are roughly 100g. Ajwa amongst all dates has the highest amount of Iron, almost double compared to any other type of date. It also contains over 700mg of Potassium which is the highest amount of Potassium compared to any other type of date. It also has a fairly better amount of vitamin D. Overall Ajwa’s date is best with respect to nutrients, as compared to all dates.

Recommended: better for people with anemia, constipation

Not recommended: for people with polycythemia

Sukkary Dates :

range of dates
Sukkary Dates. Wikimedia commons

One of the most commonly consumed dates in Saudi Arabia, lowest in calories, only 329 Kcal per 100g which is wight pieces, as compared to other dates. It is the highest source of Fibre ( 9g/100g). Highest in calcium compared to other dates. After Ajwa it has the 2nd highest amount of potassium.

Recommended: For people with constipation, calcium deficiency, osteoarthritis.

Not recommended: for people with kidney issues & hypercalcinemia.

Mabroom Dates :

A range of dates that is Lower in Calories 9g of Dietary Fiber which makes them the richest source of fiber and contains a good amount of calcium. A 100 gems are 7 pieces of bar dates.

Recommended: For people with constipation, calcium deficiency, osteoarthritis

Not recommended: for people with Hypercalcinemia

Khudri Dates: Low in calories and sodium, 100 gems is seven pieces.

Recommended: for people seeking weight loss ( amount as prescribed by your dietician)

Not recommended: for people seeking weight gain

range of dates
Sagai Dates. Wikimedia commons

Sagai Dates :

A range of dates that has a unique dual shade with a beige color crown on the top of the date. It has a good amount of calcium and potassium.

Recommended: for people with calcium deficiency or arthritis patients.

Not recommended: for people with hypercalcemia.

Best Tip for Diabetics:

With respect to diabetics, we recommend Eating Ajwa as they are small so account for fewer calories and sugar or Mabroom as they are amongst the highest dietary fiber and lowest in carbs.

Removing the seeds of the Dates and filling the date with Cinnamon Powder further increases the Dietary Fibre which helps in better control of Blood Sugars compared to eating a date by itself. If Not cinnamon Powder added an Almond or a Walnut also will relatively have better blood sugar control compared to eating a date by itself. (IANS/SP)

