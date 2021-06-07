Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Exposure To Air Pollution Increases Hypertension: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Exposure To Air Pollution Increases Hypertension: Study

By 2011, 6,200 people reported having developed hypertension and started taking blood-pressure-lowering drugs

0
hypertension
Known as high blood pressure, the hypertension study is the largest of its kind to establish the deadly link. Pixabay

People who live in areas with polluted air increase their risk for developing hypertension, a leading risk factor for the development of heart disease.  Known as high blood pressure, the hypertension study is the largest of its kind to establish the deadly link. A recent study looked at hypertension in 41,000 people in five different countries – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Spain – for five to eight years. It is part of the long-term “Europe Study of Cohorts for Air Pollution Effects,” known as ESCAPE, which focuses on health problems associated with pollution.

At the hypertension study, beginning in 2008, none of the participants reported having high blood pressure or taking medicine to control it.  By 2011, 6,200 people reported having developed hypertension and started taking blood-pressure-lowering drugs. Most lived in urban areas where air pollution is highest. Air pollution is measured in micrograms of particulate matter per cubic meter.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

The researchers found that for every five micrograms per cubic meter of particulate matter, hypertension increased by one-fifth of 22 percent in people living in the most polluted areas.  Epidemiologist Barbara Hoffmann, who works for the Center for Health and Society at Heinrich-Heine University in Germany and led the study, says many of these cases of high blood pressure could be prevented.

ALSO READ: Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

“So this is a very important result if you can see that something that you can actually change.  I mean we can actually reduce air pollution, can have such an influence on such an important health outcome,” said Hoffman. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal. Hoffmann says researchers will now study areas where pollution is low, looking at the health effects of cleaner air.

“But this is of course important in terms of regulation because you would like to regulate the air pollution down to a level where you do not see any (health) effects anymore.  So, therefore it is really important to look at areas of low exposure and see how far down can you go until you do not see any effects anymore,” said Hoffman.It is believed that air pollution leads to health problems by causing lung inflammation that spreads throughout the body, eventually leading to blood vessel and heart damage. (VOA/JC)

(Hypertension, Hypertension causes, Pollution and hypertension, air pollution)

Previous articleCan You Drink Coffee While You’re Pregnant?
Next articleDrinking Coffee May Lower Risk Of Early Death

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more
Lead Story

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more

Is Ayodhya The Maternal Home Of South Koreans?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Ayodhya, well known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has a special meaning for certain Korean people, as numerous people believe they...
Read more

Your Skin Care Essentials: Neem And Aloe Vera

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Tired of investing in expensive skin and body care products that assure results but fail to give any? Your answer lies in simple, inexpensive...
Read more

Is APP Up In Arms Against The Integrity Of The Nation?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali While COVID patients were gasping for oxygen in Delhi, the advertisement featuring CM Arvind Kejriwal on various TV Channels was too disgusting....
Read more

50% Smartphones To Support 5G By 2022-End Globally

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the average selling prices (ASP) likely to continue declining by double-digits in the near future, it is expected that one out of every...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada