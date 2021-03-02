Extended Screen Time Linked To Binge Eating Disorder

Children who spend a lot of time on social media platforms or watching TV at ages 9-10 are more likely to develop binge-eating disorder one year later, new research has found. The study, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, found that each additional hour spent on social media was associated with a 62 percent higher risk of binge-eating disorder one year later among kids in the US.

It also found that each additional hour spent watching or streaming television or movies led to a 39 percent higher risk of binge-eating disorder one year later. Binge-eating disorder is characterized by eating large quantities of food in a short period of time, a feeling of loss of control during the binge, and experiencing shame or guilt afterward.

This disorder can be severe and life-threatening if it causes heart disease or diabetes. People with binge-eating disorder may be overweight or of normal weight, but unlike those with bulimia, they do not compensate by vomiting, using laxatives, or exercising excessively. They frequently eat alone or in secret and may eat until they are uncomfortably full.

“Children may be more prone to overeating while distracted in front of screens. They may also be exposed to more food advertisements on television,” said lead author, Jason Nagata, Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Francisco. “Binge-watching television may lead to binge-eating behaviors because of overconsumption and a loss of control.”

The researchers analyzed data from 11,025 children 9-11-years old who is part of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the US. Data were collected from 2016-2019. The children answered questions about their time spent on six different screen time modalities, including television, social media, and texting. Parents answered questions about their children’s binge-eating behaviors, specifically the frequency and characteristics of overeating and related distress.

“Exposure to social media and unattainable body ideals may lead to a negative body image and subsequent binge eating,” said senior author, Kyle Ganson, Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. “This study emphasizes the need for more research on how screen time impacts the well-being of young people now and in the future.” (IANS/SP)