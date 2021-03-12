Friday, March 12, 2021
Facebook Has Allowed Content Creators To Now Monetize And Earn

Content creators must still publish from a Page with at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and located in a supported country

content creators
Content creators can now monetize and earn from all video types on Facebook. Pixabay

Facebook has allowed content creators to now monetize and earn from all video types, especially the short-form, including testing sticker ads in its popular Stories feature. Focused on short-form video monetization, Facebook said that it will begin testing the ability for content creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue.

“While the initial test is small, we hope to soon expand to more content creators. And then broaden it to short-form videos on Facebook, eventually providing a way for content creators to monetize this popular content,” the company said on Thursday. The social network said that it has also updated its in-stream ad eligibility so that more video creators can access the program, opening access to in-stream ads for Live and expanding paid online events and fan subscriptions to more countries.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The company said that it has also updated eligibility criteria so that more content creators can monetize their videos with in-stream ads. “To join our in-stream ad for video-on-demand program, Pages must now have 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads – on-demand, Live and previously Live – in the last 60 days,” the company said.

The other criteria are five or more active video uploads or previously Live videos. “Videos must be published, not deleted, and compliant with our Content Monetisation Policies”.

content creators
Content creators can monetize their Facebook Stories with ads. Pixabay

Content creators must still publish from a Page (not a profile) with at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and located in a supported country, and their Page must pass and remain compliant with the ‘Partner Monetization Policies,’ said Facebook.

Previously, only three-minute or longer videos could monetize with in-stream ads, with an ad shown no earlier than 1 minute. “Video creators can now earn money from videos as short as one minute long, with a minimally interruptive ad running at 30 seconds. For videos three minutes or longer, an ad can be shown 45 seconds in,” the company noted.

ALSO READ: Can AI Get Common Sense? Facebook Model Shows The Way

According to Facebook, from 2019 to 2020, the number of content creators earning the equivalent of $10,000 per month grew 88 percent and content creators earning $1,000 per month grew 94 percent. The social network also said that paid online events, now available in 20 countries, will expand to 24 additional countries in the coming weeks.

“For both paid online events and fan subscriptions, Facebook will continue to not collect any revenue share from either of these products through at least August 2021,” it added. (IANS/SP)

