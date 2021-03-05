Facebook Presents A New Feature For Instagram Live

By Luka Tvaradze

The Instagram app has a new feature. With this, you should be able to start a live stream in a live room with more people at the same time.

Facebook is donating a new feature to the Instagram app.

Instead of the previous two, up to four people can now be in a live stream at the same time. All you have to do is start a live room and invite other people. The feature will soon be available worldwide. The US company Facebook presents a new function for the social media app Instagram. With live rooms, up to four people can participate in a live stream at the same time. Previously, only two people were possible per live stream.

As Facebook announced in its own blog, many people use Instagram to stay in touch despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the live room function has now been expanded. To start a live room, swipe left in the app and tap the live camera. Enter a title for the room and then tap the Rooms icon to invite guests. According to Facebook, the new function will soon be available worldwide, all you have to do is update the Instagram app via Google Play or the App Store.

From 2021 you can start a video chat on Instagram with more than two people

Do you want to chat live and in color with some of your followers or friends on Instagram? The “Instagram Direct” chat function offers a video chat for this purpose. You can also chat in groups via video. In this guide, we will show you how to start the video chat.

Like every social network, Instagram also offers a chat function for users. This is called Instagram Direct and was previously available as a standalone app. Now the chat is integrated again in the Instagram app and even offers a video chat and group chat function. We’ll show you below how to start the video chat with one person or with a whole group.

Tap the Instagram Direct arrow.

Opens the chat with the contact.

Tap on the video camera symbol and start the video chat.

Instagram allows you to video chat not only with one person but also with a group of people. However, this is only possible in an existing group chat. No additional caller can be added during a call. How you start the video chat in groups, we will show you below.

