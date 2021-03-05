Friday, March 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Presents A New Feature For Instagram Live
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Presents A New Feature For Instagram Live

he US company Facebook presents a new function for the social media app Instagram. With live rooms, up to four people can participate in a live stream

0
Instagram live
The all new feature of Instagram Live. Pixabay

By Luka Tvaradze

The Instagram app has a new feature. With this, you should be able to start a live stream in a live room with more people at the same time.

Facebook is donating a new feature to the Instagram app.

Instead of the previous two, up to four people can now be in a live stream at the same time. All you have to do is start a live room and invite other people. The feature will soon be available worldwide. The US company Facebook presents a new function for the social media app Instagram. With live rooms, up to four people can participate in a live stream at the same time. Previously, only two people were possible per live stream.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

As Facebook announced in its own blog, many people use Instagram to stay in touch despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the live room function has now been expanded. To start a live room, swipe left in the app and tap the live camera. Enter a title for the room and then tap the Rooms icon to invite guests. According to Facebook, the new function will soon be available worldwide, all you have to do is update the Instagram app via Google Play or the App Store.

From 2021 you can start a video chat on Instagram with more than two people

Do you want to chat live and in color with some of your followers or friends on Instagram? The “Instagram Direct” chat function offers a video chat for this purpose. You can also chat in groups via video. In this guide, we will show you how to start the video chat.

Instagram live
Facebook is donating a new feature to the Instagram app. Pixabay

Like every social network, Instagram also offers a chat function for users. This is called Instagram Direct and was previously available as a standalone app. Now the chat is integrated again in the Instagram app and even offers a video chat and group chat function. We’ll show you below how to start the video chat with one person or with a whole group.

  • Tap the Instagram Direct arrow.
  • Opens the chat with the contact.
  • Tap on the video camera symbol and start the video chat.

ALSO READ: 5 Instagram Tools One Should Be Using In 2021

Instagram allows you to video chat not only with one person but also with a group of people. However, this is only possible in an existing group chat. No additional caller can be added during a call. How you start the video chat in groups, we will show you below.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.) 

Previous articleThe Underlying Cause Of Trucking Accidents – A Major Global Issue

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Underlying Cause Of Trucking Accidents – A Major Global Issue

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tracy Bannister The number of annual road traffic deaths had reached 1.35 million, according to the global status report on road safety 2018 launched by the...
Read more
Business

Singapore Online Business Quick Starter Guide

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal It’s safe to say that most of us are familiar with online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to boost online shopping,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New App That May Help in Quitting Drug Use!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are developing a new smartphone app that may help teach young adults how to talk to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook Presents A New Feature For Instagram Live

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Luka Tvaradze The Instagram app has a new feature. With this, you should be able to start a live stream in a live room...
Read more

The Underlying Cause Of Trucking Accidents – A Major Global Issue

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tracy Bannister The number of annual road traffic deaths had reached 1.35 million, according to the global status report on road safety 2018 launched by the...
Read more

Singapore Online Business Quick Starter Guide

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal It’s safe to say that most of us are familiar with online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to boost online shopping,...
Read more

New App That May Help in Quitting Drug Use!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are developing a new smartphone app that may help teach young adults how to talk to a...
Read more

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

does fresh turmeric stain teeth on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Dangerous Heavy Equipment on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nola Martino on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hobonichi weeks on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
investment loans In Australia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
investment property mortgage on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
roblox mrbeast on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
knowledge base on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Click Here on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada