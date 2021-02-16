Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Facts To Know About Skin Toners

Toners prevent moisture loss, have the ability to naturally soothe the skin, and improve uneven skin texture

Skin toners
Skin toners are a liquid based formula. Pixabay

There is a common misconception that we all seem to have when it comes to toners. We feel that they are needed only during the warmer parts of the year. For this reason, most of us skip using toners in winter, out of fear of it drying out our skin. But the fact is that toning plays an important role to keep your skin healthy. But before we go deeper into the benefits, let’s take a look at the basics:

What is a skin toner and why does our skin need it?

In a nutshell, a toner looks like water and acts like it, but it’s not water. Good toners are packed with so much more than hydrogen and oxygen. Depending on the toner, it could also contain acids, glycerin, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories, points out Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to skincare brand Skinella.

If you want to get technical, a toner is a fast-penetrating liquid that delivers skin a quick hit of hydration and helps remove dead cells off the surface of the skin. The result is plump and glowing skin, she says.

“It removes any remaining traces of dirt, grime, and impurities stuck in your pores after you wash your face. When added to your daily skincare routine and used regularly, it can have a major positive impact on the appearance and tightness of your pores. Toners also restore your skin’s pH level, smoothen your skin by refining rough patches, and improve skin tone. They also help close pores and tighten cell gaps after cleansing. It reduces the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin.”

Benefits of toner during winters, Kumar lists down

* Improves skin texture: Toners prevent moisture loss, have the ability to naturally soothe the skin, and improve uneven skin texture. This keeps your skin soft and bouncy.

* Balancing the pH of your skin: Our skin’s pH balance can get out of whack after cleansing due to the alkaline nature of some soaps. When this happens, the skin needs to work overtime to return to its normal levels. This is where a toner can help by restoring this balance quickly.

Skin toners
A toner looks like water and acts like it, but it’s not water. Pixabay

* Deep hydration: If your skin is dehydrated, it can appear flaky, dull, and dry. Using a toner can give you smooth, radiant, and evenly toned skin.

* Prevents pores from clogging: Applying toner to a soft cotton ball or pad and gently blotting and wiping your skin can help close pores and tighten cell gaps after cleansing.

She suggests how to use skin toner during winter

* Start by cleaning your face with a face wash suited for your skin type.

* Choose one that’s free of harsh detergents and opt for products made with natural ingredients like superfoods.

* A 2-in-1 Pomegranate and Tomato toner would be a great choice instead of using toners with harsh chemicals.

* Then, dampen a cotton ball with the toner and apply it to your face.

* Allow it to dry.

* Always follow up with a moisturizer that suits your skin type. (IANS)

