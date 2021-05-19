Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool For Video Conferencing Scenarios
Lead StoryScience & Technology

FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool For Video Conferencing Scenarios

The Deepfake detection tool - 'FakeBuster' works in both online and offline modes

0
Fakebuster
This software platform is independent of video conferencing solutions and has been tested with Zoom and Skype applications. Pixabay

A unique detector named ‘FakeBuster’ will now identify imposters attending a virtual conference without anybody’s knowledge. It can also find out faces manipulated on social media to defame or make a joke of someone. In the present pandemic scenario when most of the official meetings and work are being done online, this standalone solution enables a user (organizer) to detect if another person’s video is manipulated or spoofed during a video conferencing.

That means the technique will find out if some imposter is attending a Webinar or virtual meetings on behalf of one of your colleagues by morphing his image with his own. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar in Punjab and Monash University, Australia have developed the unique detector.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

“Sophisticated artificial intelligence techniques have spurred a dramatic increase in manipulation of media contents. Such techniques keep evolving and become more realistic. That makes detection difficult which could have far-reaching security implications”, said Dr Abhinav Dhall, one of the key members of a four-man team that developed the ‘FakeBuster’.

“The tool has achieved over 90 per cent accuracy”, assures Dr Dhall. The other three members include Associate Prof Ramanathan Subramanian and two students Vineet Mehta and Parul Gupta. A paper on this technique — FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool for Video Conferencing Scenarios — has been presented in the 26th International Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces, in the SA, last month.

Fakebuster
The team is working on using the device to detect fake audios also. Pixabay

Dr Dhall said that the usage of manipulated media content in spreading fake news, pornography and other such online content has been widely observed with major repercussions. He said such manipulations have recently found their way into video-calling platforms through spoofing tools based on transfer of facial expressions.

“These fake facial expressions are often convincing to the human eye and can have serious implications. These real-time mimicked visuals (videos) known as ‘Deepfakes’ can even be used during online examinations and job interviews.” This software platform is independent of video conferencing solutions and has been tested with Zoom and Skype applications.

ALSO READ: Virtual Diplomacy Is Now The Future

The Deepfake detection tool – ‘FakeBuster’ works in both online and offline modes. Since the device can presently be attached with laptops and desktops only “we are aiming to make the network smaller and lighter to enable it to run on mobile phones/devices as well”, informed Associate Prof Subramanian.

He said the team is working on using the device to detect fake audios also. The team claims that this software platform ‘FakeBuster’ is one of the first tools to detect imposters during live video conferencing using DeepFake detection technology. “The device has already been tested and would hit the market soon.” (IANS/JC)

Previous articleMale Fertility Myths: 3 Common Myths About Male Fertility
Next articleGoogle Uses Artificial Intelligence To Decipher Common Skin Conditions, TB

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Isotopes In Horn To Avert Poaching Of African Rhinos

NewsGram Desk - 0
A global collaborative and innovative project using nuclear science to prevent/reduce rhinos poaching has been launched recently in which Russia's integrated nuclear power player...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Unveils New Feature ‘Fast Pair’ For Faster Connectivity

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make all devices work better together, tech giant Google has announced a new feature Fast Pair that helps make it...
Read more
Lead Story

The Conflict Between Israel And Hamas Has Deep Roots

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Isotopes In Horn To Avert Poaching Of African Rhinos

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A global collaborative and innovative project using nuclear science to prevent/reduce rhinos poaching has been launched recently in which Russia's integrated nuclear power player...
Read more

Google Unveils New Feature ‘Fast Pair’ For Faster Connectivity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make all devices work better together, tech giant Google has announced a new feature Fast Pair that helps make it...
Read more

The Conflict Between Israel And Hamas Has Deep Roots

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a...
Read more

Google Uses Artificial Intelligence To Decipher Common Skin Conditions, TB

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Goggle researchers have showcased an AI-powered dermatology assist tool that will help you understand what's going on with issues related to your body's largest...
Read more

FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool For Video Conferencing Scenarios

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique detector named 'FakeBuster' will now identify imposters attending a virtual conference without anybody's knowledge. It can also find out faces manipulated on...
Read more

Male Fertility Myths: 3 Common Myths About Male Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the last 3 to 4 decades, average sperm count in men as well as sperm quality, have declined alarmingly on a global scale....
Read more

NASA’s Solar Orbiter Captures Its First Solar Eruption

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA and European Space Agency's Sun-watching spacecraft has captured the first solar eruption. On February 12, the Solar Orbiter caught sight of the coronal mass...
Read more

Gram Flour: A Solution To All Skin And Hair Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Besan or gram flour has long been used in India for its many benefits for skin and hair care. In fact, it is a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada