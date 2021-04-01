Thursday, April 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Famadihana: Dancing With The Dead
Lead StoryOutswingerUncategorized

Famadihana: Dancing With The Dead

It is a great example of how Malagasy people value relationships, happiness, music, and dance

0
Dead
Famadihana: Dancing With The Dead. Wikimedia Commons

By- Khushi Bisht

Dancing can be a lot of fun. It makes you feel good and lively because it relieves stress. But, if you’re invited to dance with the dead, will it still be the same? Welcome to Madagascar, one of the world’s most diverse countries with a culturally rich history and traditions. Some ethnic groups in Madagascar’s deep highlands practice Famadihana, a long-standing and holy ritual that involves unearthing the dead. This practice has become recognized as “Dancing With the Dead” or “Turning of the Bones” in the world today.

This strange and bizarre ritual is actually a wonderful, one-of-a-kind, and sincere form of ancestor reverence. This ritual is held every seven years after the relative’s demise. A number of deceased family members are exhumed from ancestral tombs in this holy ritual. The organizing family spends a lot of money on the tomb and the festive occasion because after all it is considered as a big day after a wedding or a funeral.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dead
In the local cultures, dead people are worshipped because they are believed to be connected to God. Wikimedia Commons

The Malagasy have a strong belief system in the ancestors’ strength. Only those who receive a proper burial are considered ancestors or God in Malagasy belief. They feel that their ancestors act as mediators between both the alive and God, and thus have the authority to influence earthly events. Death will usher them into a second life, one that is akin to living life, only after the bones have rotted away. The deceased, on the other hand, do not simply move on to the next life and instead remain in the realm of the living until their bodies have fully decayed.

This ceremony also serves as a chance for estranged members of the family to reconnect. Guests and relatives travel long distances to witness the two-day celebration, usually bringing a monetary or alcoholic donation. A significant amount of alcohol is consumed in a special ceremony with a lot of dance and music. People express their gratitude to the ancestors by sharing meals rich in oil with each other, forming bonds with the ancestors as well as family members and friends.

The design of tombs, more than any other noticeable feature, distinguishes the various tribes and also shows the fortune and stature of the associates. People pay more for the crypts than for their homes because it is a symbol of their recognition.

Dead
A Tomb. Wikimedia Commons

The bodies are taken out from the tomb, and the old cloaks are replaced with new silk clothing. Before the celebrations begin, families have moments of remembrance and reflection with the dearly departed, including dancing with the dead bodies on their way back into the tomb. Presents of money and liquor are buried with the corpses. The deceased’s obligation does not end just because they’ve now become an ancestor. Ancestors have duties, such as blessing and protecting the living, guiding them in the right direction in subsequent traditions, or redirecting them if they stray from the path.

ALSO READ: Mystery Of Pan Am Flight 914: A Plane Vanished And Reappeared 37 Years Later

Famadihana is a special moment, and mourning is not permitted. It is a great example of how Malagasy people value relationships, happiness, music, and dance. During Famadihana, Malagasy have a sense of happiness because their family problems are forgotten, and they also have a sense of trust that they will have a brighter future since God and their ancestors are there to bless and direct them in everything they do.

It’s a way of paying gratitude and respect to and remembering the loved one, the sources of life for the descendants. The more you discover about Famadihana, the clearer it becomes. This day of death is about existence, trust, and the affection for living that lurks deep in it. The thoughts and emotions that are involved in this ritual are what really matter.

Previous articleExcessive Consumption Of Added Sugar Likely To Affect Children’s Liver
Next articlePregnant Women Consuming Caffeine Likely To Deliver Smaller Babies

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Influence Of Music On Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more

Influence Of Music On Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your...
Read more

Venom: A Mythological Fantasy-Mystery Set In Current Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Is the Mahabharat an epic or is it history? Is Ashwathama, one of the seven 'Chiranjeevis' or immortals, a figment of past imagination or...
Read more

WTO: World Trade To Grow By 8 Percent

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that global trade is primed for a strong but uneven recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic shock,...
Read more

By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said...
Read more

The Indian F and B Industry Witnessed A Major Drift From Dine-In To Delivery Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian F&B industry witnessed a major drift from dine-in to delivery business with the pandemic working as a "catalyst" in the growth story....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada