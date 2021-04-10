Saturday, April 10, 2021
Fascinating Secrets Of The Starry Night By Vincent Van Gogh

When one glances deeply into the painting, it may seem like the stars in the painting are actually flickering

Van gogh
Since 1941, it has been in the permanent collection of New York City's Museum of Modern Art. Wikimediacommons

BY JAYA CHOUDHARY

Vincent Van Gogh was a dutch post-impressionist painter who, despite going unnoticed and underappreciated during his lifetime, is now regarded as one of the most influential artists in Western art history. The painting Starry Night by Van Gogh is one of the most well-known works of art in the world. Its appeal to so many people is a testament to how timeless and universal its beauty is.

For such a well-known artwork, there are numerous facts about it that the general public is unaware of. Here are some fascinating details about The Starry Night.

  • On June 1, 1889, Van Gogh painted The Starry Night in his room at the Saint-Remy mental sanatorium, where he was recovering from mental illness. Even after suffering from mental illness for a long time, Gogh managed to create this masterpiece.
  • Van Gogh painted this view from his window nearly 21 times. Prior to the famous version, he had already painted the original Starry Night which is called Starry Night Over The Rhone.

The painting Starry Night by Van Gogh is one of the most well-known works of art in the world. Wikimedia Commons

  • The painting was regarded as a failure by Vincent. Since the stars were so big in The       Starry Night, he thought the work was too abstract.
  • In the past, few critics have debated if Gogh was depicting sunset or sunrise through his painting, but later everyone agreed that The Starry Night is a subjective depiction of sunrise.
  • Van Gogh never managed to sell the magnificent Starry Night which today has an estimated value of about 900 million dollars.

Van gogh
The painting is an accurate depiction of turbulence. Wikimedia Commons

  • The village depicted in Starry Night is thought to have been influenced by his hometown in the Netherlands and not the one directly across from his asylum.
  • The painting is an accurate depiction of turbulence. When one glances deeply into the painting, it may seem like the stars in the painting are actually flickering.

  • The morning star in Starry Night is thought to be the plant, Venus. Albert Boime of UCLA demonstrated this belief when he compared the art to a planetarium remake of how the sky might have appeared on June 1, 1889.
