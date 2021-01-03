Fashion Trends Which May Rule 2021, As Per Experts

While this year was all about comfort and meaningful design which works well for work from home, loungewear, and intimate gatherings, 2021 is expected to a glamourous update of the same forecast the experts.

IANSlife spoke to industry veterans to shed light on trends that may rule 2021.

Designer Kunal Rawal

Military tones are going to be huge in the coming year.

Personally, I’ve always been fond of a good tonal grey look, so ‘Ultimate Gray’ is a color I highly recommend.

The new year will see a rise in de-constructed utilitarian silhouettes, especially in chic neutral shades.

Pantone colors will dominate virtual runways. Both “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” are colors that work well together as the sensibilities behind them are relatable.

Fashion Winners of 2020 were definitely silhouettes that were easy to lounge in. Comfort took charge over style, and as restrictions started easing up, menswear was championed by multi-utilitarian clothing that could easily transition from day tonight.

Monica Shah of Jade by Monica & Karishma

I think comfort is going to be high on every bride’s list of priorities when it comes to her bridal ensemble. We’re going to see lighter fabrics and breezy silhouettes that not only facilitate movement but also make the bride feel completely at ease on her big day.

Another trend I see is that of experimentalism. Brides are going to be much keener to either deviate from what’s seen as traditional or they’re going to find ways to give their own unique touch to a traditional number.

Heirloom value. Ensembles, even the modern ones, are going to have a distinct heirloom element to them. Techniques like Ek Taar and Kasab can be effortlessly woven to craft contemporary pieces that still carry that heirloom appeal. These are the kind of pieces that score high on comfort, personal significance, and artisanal excellence.

Rina Singh, Designer and Founder of Eka and Eka Core

The idea this year has been to wear clothes to suit oneself and I strongly believe this trend will carry on in 2021 as well. I don’t think there were any trends as such in 2020 honestly speaking as most of our time was spent at home. If at all, we could capture a trend for this year it would definitely be comfortable, wearable, and meaningful design options in good textiles. Sustainable, functional, and easy to wear clothing has taken precedence over impressing people through what you wear.

Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager India, Forever New

2020 saw comfort clothing and loungewear as the most preferred styles. Everyone wanted to be comfortable at home during the pandemic, however, with work from home and gradual opening up of social gatherings, high fashion prevailed with some key trends for 2020. These would be puff sleeves which are flattering for all body types, elegant satin dresses, and high slits, playful cutout dresses, and leather pants – are versatile and can be dressed up and down.

2021 is about comfort clothing translating through boyfriend jackets and khaki colors on the one hand, and on it is going to be about glamour accentuated by waist-cinching silhouettes. I see a lot of sorbet pastel tones and delicate florals, which are perfect for summer with ruffles, voluminous sleeves, or polka dots. These timeless styles will be the front runners in 2021 styles with vibrant scarves.

Avinash Mane, Commercial Head, South Asia, Lenzing Group

The sustainable fashion trends of the future are heavily influenced by the events of today, which could never have been predicted. As we look towards 2021, we believe that the changing consumer attitude will continue to encourage the industry to embrace sustainability at all levels.

2020 has impacted every aspect of our lives. As we continue to battle the pandemic, the textiles and apparel industry world-over experienced unprecedented disruptions. The pandemic has thrown light upon the urgent need for consumers as well as organizations to focus on sustainable choices, products, and processes. And to that effect, sustainable fashion has accelerated to center stage within the industry. The global ethical fashion market was earlier also estimated to grow at 6.8 percent CAGR, from US$6.35 billion in 2019 to $8.25 billion in 2023. (IANS)