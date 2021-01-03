Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Fashion Trends Which May Rule 2021, As Per Experts
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Fashion Trends Which May Rule 2021, As Per Experts

Here are fashion trends to opt for 2021 by experts

0
Fashion Trends
These trends may rule 2021, say fashion experts. Unsplash

While this year was all about comfort and meaningful design which works well for work from home, loungewear, and intimate gatherings, 2021 is expected to a glamourous update of the same forecast the experts.

IANSlife spoke to industry veterans to shed light on trends that may rule 2021.

Designer Kunal Rawal

Military tones are going to be huge in the coming year.

Personally, I’ve always been fond of a good tonal grey look, so ‘Ultimate Gray’ is a color I highly recommend.

The new year will see a rise in de-constructed utilitarian silhouettes, especially in chic neutral shades.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Pantone colors will dominate virtual runways. Both “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” are colors that work well together as the sensibilities behind them are relatable.

Fashion Winners of 2020 were definitely silhouettes that were easy to lounge in. Comfort took charge over style, and as restrictions started easing up, menswear was championed by multi-utilitarian clothing that could easily transition from day tonight.

Monica Shah of Jade by Monica & Karishma

I think comfort is going to be high on every bride’s list of priorities when it comes to her bridal ensemble. We’re going to see lighter fabrics and breezy silhouettes that not only facilitate movement but also make the bride feel completely at ease on her big day.

Another trend I see is that of experimentalism. Brides are going to be much keener to either deviate from what’s seen as traditional or they’re going to find ways to give their own unique touch to a traditional number.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Heirloom value. Ensembles, even the modern ones, are going to have a distinct heirloom element to them. Techniques like Ek Taar and Kasab can be effortlessly woven to craft contemporary pieces that still carry that heirloom appeal. These are the kind of pieces that score high on comfort, personal significance, and artisanal excellence.

Rina Singh, Designer and Founder of Eka and Eka Core

The idea this year has been to wear clothes to suit oneself and I strongly believe this trend will carry on in 2021 as well. I don’t think there were any trends as such in 2020 honestly speaking as most of our time was spent at home. If at all, we could capture a trend for this year it would definitely be comfortable, wearable, and meaningful design options in good textiles. Sustainable, functional, and easy to wear clothing has taken precedence over impressing people through what you wear.

Fashion Trends
The sustainable fashion trends of the future are heavily influenced by the events of today. Unsplash

Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager India, Forever New

2020 saw comfort clothing and loungewear as the most preferred styles. Everyone wanted to be comfortable at home during the pandemic, however, with work from home and gradual opening up of social gatherings, high fashion prevailed with some key trends for 2020. These would be puff sleeves which are flattering for all body types, elegant satin dresses, and high slits, playful cutout dresses, and leather pants – are versatile and can be dressed up and down.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ब्रिटेन ने पीरियड गरीबी खत्म करने के लिए टैम्पोन टैक्स को हटाया

2021 is about comfort clothing translating through boyfriend jackets and khaki colors on the one hand, and on it is going to be about glamour accentuated by waist-cinching silhouettes. I see a lot of sorbet pastel tones and delicate florals, which are perfect for summer with ruffles, voluminous sleeves, or polka dots. These timeless styles will be the front runners in 2021 styles with vibrant scarves.

Avinash Mane, Commercial Head, South Asia, Lenzing Group

The sustainable fashion trends of the future are heavily influenced by the events of today, which could never have been predicted. As we look towards 2021, we believe that the changing consumer attitude will continue to encourage the industry to embrace sustainability at all levels.

ALSO READ: International Film Festival of Kerala Held In Feb

2020 has impacted every aspect of our lives. As we continue to battle the pandemic, the textiles and apparel industry world-over experienced unprecedented disruptions. The pandemic has thrown light upon the urgent need for consumers as well as organizations to focus on sustainable choices, products, and processes. And to that effect, sustainable fashion has accelerated to center stage within the industry. The global ethical fashion market was earlier also estimated to grow at 6.8 percent CAGR, from US$6.35 billion in 2019 to $8.25 billion in 2023. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Transmission Potential Of Malaria Parasites
Next articleThe Massive Data Dump On The Dark Web

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more
India

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book hailing Mahatma Gandhi as the "biggest Hindu patriot" on the first day of the new year. On...
Read more

New Drug Delivery To Brain Could Treat Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has created a nanoparticle platform to facilitate the successful delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain, which could open possibilities...
Read more

Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood, and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a new class of compounds that combine direct antibiotic killing of pan drug-resistant bacterial pathogens with a simultaneous rapid immune response...
Read more

Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors, even if...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada