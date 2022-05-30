A guide to Closet Essentials we all need!

As life slowly comes back to normal, so does our penchant for impulsive clothing regain momentum. But with a new push towards sustainability, it's time to organize your closet and limit your purchases to only the most essential items.

Unlike an overcrowded closet, a conscious closet frees up more of the world's resources. Tushar Sethi, Co-Founder of Jisora, shares some new closet essentials that will keep you in style while remaining inexpensive.

Plain T-shirt

Everyone should have at least one plain t-shirt in their closet. We'd say it's a must-have item that can be worn year-round, either beneath a leather jacket or with slacks or skirts. It works with any style and may be classified as an all-rounder. For a casual appearance, match it with your favorite pair of jeans and shoes, or for a shopping day out, pair it with your favorite pair of shorts or body-con skirt. T-shirts in black, white, grey, yellow, and red are some of the actual colors.

Tank Top

Everyone has a favorite shirt that they wear all the time, but nothing rivals the cool appeal of a tank top. Aside from serving as a strong primary layer, today's tanks experiment with the neckline, whether through asymmetrical cuts or ultra-thin shoulder straps designed to be flaunted on sunny days. No closet is complete without one, whether you combine it with a pair of soft sweat shorts or layer it over a slip dress.

A Dress in Black

The eye-catching black dress will turn heads and is a must-have for any occasion. Pair your lovely black dress with a glittering necklace or a stunning choker. To go with this basic yet lovely dress, a pair of shoes would be ideal. When you walk into the party, we guarantee you'll turn heads. This style is wearable; we adore the basic yet stylish neckpiece and light makeup, which look well with this outfit.

Denim Shorts

All of your casual outfits are incomplete without denim shorts. Denim shorts are one of the most comfortable pieces of casual clothing you can own. Pair it with a fancy top or your favorite graphic tee for the ultimate toasty and comfy look, whether it's a pool party day or a shopping day out with your friends. This season, high waist denim shorts, as well as torn ones, are really popular.