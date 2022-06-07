How to choose your perfect summer scent

Did you know that, like dining and other lifestyle etiquettes, there are some rules to wearing perfume? When choosing perfumes, we frequently consider our personality, tastes, and age. However, some people continue to use the same fragrance all year, which may not be the best practice. So, here are some pointers to help you choose your summer scent!

Why do you need a seasonal change of perfume?

With the changing of the seasons, each season has its distinct notes and scents. Whether warm and seductive or fresh and fruity, each fragrance reveals a different side that not only reflects changes in external circumstances but may also reflect changes in your mood depending on the season.

How to choose a summer perfume: