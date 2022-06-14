A grooming guide for college students

Whether high-achieving students or an average Joe, college students tend to have a hectic lifestyle with classes, internships, deadlines, and more. But taking out time to take care of themselves is crucial. Today, self-care is important for mental health, physical health, emotional health, and social health.

Personal grooming is an important part of your daily routine and says a lot about your personality. College-goers can make people notice and respect them by taking the time to stay at the top of their grooming game. From everyday classes and college events to orals and industry visits, grooming is essential for college students. Here are some tips on maintaining a good grooming routine and getting -- not just to look good, but to feel good about yourself.

Ensure adequate sleep every night

Having a regular sleep schedule is an important part of improving sleep quality. Going to bed every night at a fixed time and getting up at the same time every morning improves the circadian rhythm. In case you face trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, you can try these things:

Keep a journal of what activities lead to better or worse sleep. You may notice that certain foods, drinks, or stress factors affect your sleep cycle.

Avoid electronic devices before bedtime as they emit blue light that can interfere with melatonin production (the hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm). Try reading a book instead!

Develop healthy habits like taking short walks after dinner (but don't overdo it as you don't want this walk to wake you from slumber).

Skincare basics for that glow

As a college student, you'll be busy studying and working hard to earn your degree. But while you do that, don't forget to take care of your skin. Here are some tips for maintaining healthy skin while in college:

Wash your face at least twice a day using a quality face wash.

Use sunscreen every morning and apply moisturizer before you go to sleep.

Try an at-home facial once a week to clean out your pores. Try using a scrub and face mask.

Use a face towel to dab your skin dry after washing it with warm water (not cold) so that you don't get chapped lips or dry patches.